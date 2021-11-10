JD Wetherspoon - sales still below pre-pandemic levels

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Like-for-like sales in the first 15 weeks of the year were 8.9% lower than in 2019 as bar, food and fruit/slot machine sales all declined. This was partially offset by an 11.5% increase in hotel sales.

Although the group's had some supply chain issues, they've eased in recent weeks. The group's overall stocking levels have been in line with previous years. Wetherspoon also reported no widespread issues with recruitment.

Chairman Tim Martin said, ''Whereas we have an increased element of caution about near-term sales, 'booster' vaccinations and better weather in the spring are likely to have a positive impact in the coming months.''

The shares were down 3.2% following the announcement.

View the latest JD Wetherspoon share price and how to deal

Our view

JD Wetherspoon sells cheap pints and pub food across the country, and as the pandemic eases, this isn't a bad place to be. However, the group's seen a shift among its core customers, with older, more vulnerable patrons opting to drink at home. That's kept a lid on sales.

The abundance of caution among vulnerable groups is likely a temporary headwind though, and Wetherspoon's managed to sidestep the labour shortages and supply chain issues affecting some competitors. Plus, the group's low-cost offerings could give it a leg up in the year ahead if disposable income takes a hit due to inflation.

But a focus on providing good value means Spoons' margins were below competitors' in normal times. Before the pandemic, the group's operating profit margin was just 7.3% before exceptional items, which was behind many peers. Low margins aren't necessarily a bad thing, and many successful businesses have followed a "pile em' high, sell em' cheap" approach. Nonetheless, it does mean Spoons rides slightly closer to the edge than some of its competitors and as a result was pushed into substantial losses by the pandemic.

The group turned to investors to shore up the balance sheet following the disruption and, after raising the extra cash, net debt stands at £845.5m. Management intends to keep this at around 3.5 times cash profits for the foreseeable future, but recognises that 0-2 times is probably optimal long term. We understand that interest rates are low at the moment, so the interest costs of a high debt load are lower than they might have been historically. But still, we'd like to see debt come down.

It's worth noting that two thirds of Spoons' pubs are freeholds, giving the group a substantial property portfolio. The balance sheet lists £1.1bn in freehold and long leasehold property - and since it hasn't been revalued since 1999 that's likely a severe underestimate of the portfolio's true value.

Spoons' has a lot to thank its chairman and founder, Tim Martin, for. However, he's a polarising character thanks to his support for Brexit and colourful updates for shareholders. This wouldn't matter much, except that JD Wetherspoon also doesn't conform with some elements of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The group has explained that it doesn't agree with the guidance on the length of board member tenure, board member independence, or the relative importance of shareholder engagement.

Ultimately, investors will have to make up their own minds on these issues. A degree of non-conformism often looks like genius when things are going well, but if things go badly it's never a good look - especially if there's some sort of governance failure. For us it's not a deal breaker, but it does warrant extra scrutiny.

We think Spoons is in a strong position, and the extensive property portfolio is an attractive bonus. We'd like to see debt come down, but if everything goes to plan over the next year, the group should be able to work on that. Spoons shares currently change hands for 21.4 times expected profits, which is only marginally higher than the long run average. Given the stresses facing the business the board decided not to pay a dividend, and the slow return to normal conditions means we don't expect this to change anytime soon.

JD Wetherspoon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.4

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 19.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on JD Wetherspoon

Trading Update (compared to 2019)

The group's seen drinks like cocktails and spirits, typically consumed by younger customers, rise considerably while those popular among older customers like draught products, were under pressure. Working from home trends have weighed on food volumes with breakfast and coffee sales down 22% and 30% respectively.

Sales at the group's Lloyds pubs, which offer music, have seen a 0.5% uptick, likely reflecting a higher percentage of younger customers.

Trade at locations within larger cities and towns has improved for the most part while sales in the suburbs declined, though central London sales declined 17.4%. Sales at airports and train stations declined 38.8% and 22.4% respectively.

Find out more about JD Wetherspoon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.