National Grid-profits to meet top end of guidance

Underlying operating profit rose 47% to Â£1.4bn, with Â£257m coming from newly purchased Western Power Distribution. Excluding this, profits rose 20%, as the group recovered from last year's covid disruption.

The group will pay an interim dividend of 17.21p per share, compared to 17p per share last year.

National Grid said that the positive start to the year means it expects full year earnings per share to be "significantly above the top end of our 5 - 7% range".

The shares were broadly unchanged following the announcement.

Half Year Results

Underlying operating profit in UK Electricity Transmission rose 13% to Â£552m, driven by favourable new regulatory pricing. The division is expecting revenue to rise as new price controls come into effect but will be offset by higher spend on IT and cyber.

UK Electricity Distribution now includes Western Power Distribution and contributed Â£257m to underlying operating profits.

The timing of regulatory changes, and significant under-collection last year meant underlying operating profits at UK Electricity System Operator (ESO) rose to Â£49m from Â£37m. Excluding the timing tailwind, the revenue increase was partly offset by rising costs and depreciation. Revenue in the division is expected to rise by about Â£70m under new price controls, but should be offset by increased costs and depreciation charges.

New England saw underlying operating profits rise 25% to Â£247m. The division expects revenue to gain $50m due to rate increases, while lower levels of covid-related non-payment should bring bad debts down. The sale of the Rhode Island business is on track to complete in March 2022.

New York underlying operating profit fell 24% to Â£141m as environmental provisions and storm costs offset rate increases. Full year revenue is seen rising by Â£170m, but will be offset by rising costs. Covid-associated bad debts are expected to decrease by around $100m.

NGV & Other saw adjusted operating more than double to Â£161m, reflecting contributions from the IFA2 France/UK connected network and gains from the NG Partners investment portfolio. The group's first France/UK connected network, IFA1, was damaged by a fire, offsetting it's revenue increase during the period. The North Sea Link, the France/UK connected network and rising prices are all expected to drive full year operating profits Â£200m higher.

UK Gas is now classified as 'held for sale' and expected to be sold by summer 2022.

Capital expenditure rose 15% to Â£2.8bn during the half as new costs associated with WPD, together with increased spending in UK Electricity Transmission outpaced reduced investment in the now operational France/UK network.

The WPD acquisition was the primary reason net debt rose by Â£13bn to Â£41.5bn. Excluding the impact of the acquisition and the business held for sale, the group had a free cash outflow of Â£360m an improvement from last year's outflow of Â£438m.

National Grid key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 15.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

