Pennon - revenue target raised

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying revenue was up 21.8% to £389.3m, helped by population increases in the regions served as well as higher household demand. A 30.8% increase in operating costs meant underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose at a slower rate, up 14.3%, to £199.4m. However, including acquisition costs and a one-time charge to account for new higher tax rates, the group reported a £22.2m loss.

Pennon has raised its full-year revenue guidance to £644.6m, reflecting the benefits of increased business demand and higher regional demand boosted by staycations.

The group will pay an 11.70p interim dividend, representing a 4.9% increase.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

Half Year Results (underlying)

Pennon said its cash collection's been robust, but ongoing uncertainty means the group's kept its credit loss provisions in place.

Revenue at South West Water rose 5.4% to £298.1m as easing covid restrictions meant non-household household demand recovered and developer services activity improved. Operating costs rose by £13m to £119.8m primarily the result of increased demand and rising staff and insurance costs. Operating profits rose 0.9% to £117.9m.

In the period since its acquisition, Bristol Water reported revenue of £41.6m and operating profits of £12.4m. This reflected ongoing higher levels of household demand and a recovery in non-household demand.

A recovery in non-household demand, among hospitality, tourism and manufacturing businesses contributed to a 23.1% revenue increase to £92.7m at Pennon Water Services. Operating costs rose at a similar rate, but £10m worth of new business contracts helped the segment swing from a £0.1m operating loss to operating profit of £1.2m.

The group had a free cash outflow of £24.9m, an improvement from last year's outflow of £43.4m.

The Bristol Water acquisition contributed to an £8.9m increase in net finance costs as well as the rising cost of inflation-linked debt. Including the debt acquired from the Bournemouth Water and Bristol Water acquisitions, the group had a net debt position of £2.5bn, compared to net cash of £64.3m at the end of March.

Pennon key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 20.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Pennon

Find out more about Pennon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.