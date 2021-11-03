Pets at Home - CEO stepping down, guidance upgraded

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

CEO, Peter Pritchard, is stepping down as CEO. He will remain ''fully engaged in his role as Chief Executive Officer until late May 2022''. Mr Pritchard has been with Pets at Home for eleven years.

The group also provided a brief update on trading. The positive trends seen at the end of the last financial year have continued. Pets at Home has upped its guidance for full year underlying pre-tax profit, and now expects this to be at the top end of the £128m-£135 range.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

Our view

The market's a bit nervous about the departure of Peter Pritchard. Under his leadership, Pets at Home has achieved an impressive turnaround. But given his lengthy tenure, it's a natural time to walk away - this isn't a case of a CEO being ousted, or running for the hills.

The incoming CEO is being handed a thriving business.

Pets at Home's like-for-like retail sales have been impressive, despite the continued rise of online competitors.

Add to that the group's sterling effort on cost control, which has seen rents reduced along with lower staff costs, and there's a stronger foundation for future profit growth. The overall model is attractive. Vet clinics and grooming rooms provide extra revenue streams, but also encourage cross-selling in the core retail business. The cross selling of services is Pets' biggest unique selling point, and a factor that no doubt drove the decision to acquire a telehealth provider.

The group has an enviable hoard of customer data too, with 6.6m ''VIP'' members, and increasing Puppy and Kitten Club membership. These factors will help Pets hone their proposition, driving higher sales. But crucially, they're also boosting the number of customers who buy both a product and a service from the group - a leap which massively increases the average annual spend of these customers and should make them stickier. Pets at Home has only just started to crack this nut, so there's significant potential here.

Current conditions have actually proved somewhat useful, with pet ownership in the UK skyrocketing over lockdown. That will have a positive effect on demand for a while to come. What's more, we've started to see demand shift towards more expensive (read: lucrative) items like accessories, which helps offset lower margin items like food.

Coronavirus has also accelerated the shift to online shopping. Pets has invested heavily and ramped up its digital capacity, with another £20m earmarked for digital expansion, which is a good move in our view. The new infrastructure will need to be leveraged with a long-term sustained increase in demand to drive profits. Achieving that will require near perfect execution, or there's the risk customers switch allegiance to rivals.

The group is perhaps better placed than other retailers, because pet goods, especially for first time animal-owners, are the kind of thing you're more likely to seek out face-to-face advice for. In theory that should help keep the in-store tills ringing, because despite the top notch online efforts, Pets is still very much a physical retail operation.

We continue to think there's potential at Pets at Home. We're genuinely impressed by the legwork being put into marketing and online infrastructure, and lockdown pet ownership provides a structural growth opportunity. But we should mention valuation. The shares trade on a significant premium to their long run average. While we can't knock progress, we wonder if the valuation can be sustained.

Pets at Home key facts Price/earnings ratio: 22.6

Average Price/earnings ratio since listing (2014): 15.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First quarter trading details (29/07/21)

Compared to last year, Retail like-for-likes (LFLs) are up 29.1%, as food and accessories sold well. Online sales are up 21.4%, and have more than doubled since two years ago.

Pets at Home is continuing with rent negotiations, with recent reductions reaching over 20%.

There are now 17% more VIP customers, with 6.6m in total. 26% of these members used more than one of the group's channels, up 18.0% compared to last year.

The Vet Group revenues grew 44.7%, with LFLs up 25.9%. The division benefitted from fee adjustments and strong customer sales. New client registrations across the First Opinion practices now averages over 10,000 a week, and the number of Puppy and Kitten Club members grew 167%. The number of subscription plans rose 24% and equal over £100m in recurring annual customer sales.

