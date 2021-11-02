Standard Chartered - full year guidance unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter underlying operating income was $3.8bn, up 7%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That reflects fairly even growth across net interest income, which is earned largely from interest payments, and other income, which includes things like fees. However, excluding accounting and valuation adjustments growth was much weaker.

Underlying pre-tax profit rose 50% to $1.1bn. This was largely thanks to a much lower provision for bad loans.

Standard Chartered continues to expect full year income to be similar to last year's levels.

The shares fell 6.3% following the announcement.

View the latest Standard Chartered share price and how to deal

Our view

Despite Standard Chartered's Asian focus, it's repeating trends we've been seeing the world over.

The huge sums set aside in anticipation of bad loans have moderated, as the global economy has recovered from the pandemic faster than expected. The result is a huge boost to profits. We suspect the market was disappointed by the provisions in the third quarter, but things are moving in the right direction.

Meanwhile, despite the increasing possibility of a UK interest rate hike, lower interest rates are still weighing on loan profitability even as customers increasingly feel confident enough to borrow and loan books grow again.

So far, so familiar.

But Standard Chartered is a lot more reliant on the fortunes of Asian economies than many of its London-listed peers, and signs there are promising. That also means the bank is more exposed to dollar interest rates than sterling.

After a long period of cost reduction the strategic focus is now firmly on growth. We see that as a positive, since ultimately cost savings only take profits so far, but Standard Chartered has found growth hard to come by historically. On the plus side the bank generates the majority of its revenues from fee earnings businesses like wealth management and investment banking. In the event of low interest rates, these businesses can pick up some of the slack, and when interest rates are looking more sprightly, they're still a great extra source of revenue.

From 2022 the bank's targeting 5-7% income growth a year. Considering the likelihood of interest rate increases in the near-term, that target looks achievable. Combine that with Standard Chartered's 10% return on equity target and a commitment to return surplus capital to shareholders, and the result could be an attractive and growing dividend.

It's worth noting though that Standard Chartered does have some currency complexities. Companies that borrow in dollars but earn profits in local currencies will find borrowing more expensive if the dollar rises, and Standard Chartered's local currency denominated profits will be worth less. More recently that's worked in the bank's favour as dollar weakness pushed emerging market currencies to a record high at the half year. But this can swing at short notice, so the extra chances for volatility should be kept in mind.

It's also worth highlighting that the most recent performance was buoyed by one-off accounting adjustments. Underlying growth was a little stagnant. At this point we're not overly concerned, but it makes full year numbers even more important than normal. We'd like to see a resumption of more organic growth.

Overall, Standard Chartered has genuine promise, and we continue to admire its exposure to Asian markets and alternative sources of revenue. Interest rate rises would be a welcome boon too. Please remember nothing is guaranteed, and some uncertainty still remains, so we can't rule out ups and downs.

Standard Chartered key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.28

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.73

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Standard Chartered

Third quarter results

Net interest income rose 6% to $1.7bn, although growth was only 1% once a one-off interest income catch-up adjustment is excluded. Net interest margins were flat at 1.23%, but declined 7 basis points excluding the accounting change. This was offset by growth in mortgages and car loans, as well as a "strong performance" in Financial Markets and Trade.

Total loans and advances to customers rose to $302.5bn, up from $281.4bn.

Other income of $2.0bn was up 7% reflecting "broad-based growth across multiple products".

On a geographical basis, third quarter profit growth was driven by a 13% rise in Asia, while Africa & Middle East, and Europe & Americas rose very strongly largely because of the reduced impairment charges.

Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, the group's largest segment, saw profits rise 70% to $868m, because of the lower impairments and good income growth. Consumer, Private & Business banking declined 13% to $259m because of lower income and investment in digital.

Operating expenses rose 3% to $2.6bn, reflecting higher performance related pay and further digital investment. The bank's cost-to-income ratio fell to 68.9% from 70.5%.

The group's CET1 ratio, which is an important measure of a bank's capitalisation, was 14.6% at the end of September, up from 14.4% last year and well ahead of the regulatory minimum of 10%. However, that is expected to return to within the groups 13-14% target range aby the end of the year.

Return on tangible equity rose from 4.4% to 7.1%.

Find out more about Standard Chartered shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.