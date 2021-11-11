Taylor Wimpey - on track for full-year guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Taylor Wimpey remains on track to deliver full-year margin guidance, with strong demand and good mortgage availability supporting prices. Higher prices are fully offsetting build cost inflation.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Third quarter trading statement

Outlet openings continue in line with expectations, with 64 opened year to date. The group's operated with an average of 224 outlets so far this year, compared to 239 in 2020 and 252 in 2019.

Sales rate per outlet per week came in at 0.95, compared to 0.73 in 2020 and 0.97 in 2019. Cancelation rates of 14% are back in line with 2019 levels, following an increase in 2020 to 21%.

As of 8 November 2021, the order book, excluding joint ventures, stood at £2.8bn. Up marginally from 2019 but down on the £3bn this time last year.

As of the end of October, the groups short term landbank stood at 84,000 plots with a strategic pipeline of 148,000 potential plots.

The group expects year end net cash to remain strong, with the exact level subject to the timing land purchases.

Taylor Wimpey key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 8.5

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 7.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

