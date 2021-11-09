Vistry - on track for guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

With strong demand across all business areas, Vistry is ''firmly on track'' to deliver full year underlying profit before tax of £345m.

The group continues to see pressure across the materials supply chain but has seen ''some signs of improvement''.

Weekly average sales rate of 0.77 for the period was ahead of the 0.76 reported in the first half.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Vistry share price and how to deal

Our view

Housebuilders have emerged as unlikely pandemic winners. Lockdowns and tax breaks lit a fire under would-be buyers and demand has skyrocketed as a result. While there's still a chance that we see an economic hangover from the pandemic, the housing market appears to be on stable footing for now.

Worries about the shifting Help to Buy scheme proved overblown as Vistry's average monthly sales rate has continued to improve despite the changes. Add to that the government's commitment to propping up 95% mortgages, and you have a housing market that's cooking with gas.

Management have shifted focus from cash preservation to ramping up completions. This strategy makes sense, but there's no guarantee the accommodative environment can continue. House prices are up 8.1% year on year according to Halifax, and at a certain point affordability will inevitably become an issue.

In their most recent trading update, the group referenced supply chain challenges and cost inflation as headwinds. Something we've heard across the industry. For now, it remains confident house price increases will offset any cost increases. However, it's worth considering that if this trend continues, there's a limit to how much prices can rise before it hurts volumes. Wider inflation means we're expecting an interest rate increase from the Bank of England, which could make affordable mortgages harder to come by.

Fortunately, Vistry's Partnership business, which does construction and development work with local authorities and housing associations, would offer some relief in that scenario. Partnerships' robust growth throughout 2020 despite the setbacks was encouraging. In particular the introduction of more mixed tenure projects, which combine private ownership with social housing, have boosted margins while still providing large fixed volume projects. With demand for social and affordable housing only likely to increase we see Vistry's position here as highly attractive and a source of sustainable growth for years to come.

The group's balance sheet is in a reasonable place too. The group continues to expect average month end net debt of less than £125m for the full year, and to increase net cash to £225m at the year-end.

Long term, the UK housing market looks attractive. The UK has a housing shortage, both political parties want to build more homes, and mortgages are relatively affordable. Ultimately, what really matters is the shape of the economic recovery off the back of the pandemic. If things continue as is, then Vistry should be fine. But any shocks to the economy could chip away at strength in the housing market and leave Vistry on unstable footing.

Vistry key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 1.0

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Vistry

Third quarter trading update

Cost inflation is expected to run at 4-5% for the next 12 months, with pressure continuing across the supply chain and labour costs increasing. A mixture of sales price increases and supply agreements have mitigated the impact.

Construction output in the first half of 2022 is expected to be on par with 2021. The groups total forward sales position stands at £3bn, broadly the same as at the half year mark.

Housebuilding forward sales stands at £1.6bn, slightly up from the half year. The division secured 2,230 plots across 11 developments in the period. Bringing the year-to-date total to 6,373 plots across 31 development.

Partnerships forward sales total £511m, down from £527m at the half year mark. The division bought 1,229 mixed tenure plots across 6 developments in the period. 2,728 plots across 14 developments now acquired year-to-date.

Partner Delivery forward orders dropped to £855m from £890m at the half-year mark.

The group expects full year net cash to come in around £225m.

View the latest Vistry share price and how to deal

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.