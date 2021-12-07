Ashtead - record first half

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half revenue rose 18% to $3.9bn, with Rental Revenue rising 20% to $3.5bn. Growth was largely weighted to the second quarter, where total revenue rose 15%. Underling pre-tax profit rose 42% to $979m in the half.

An interim dividend of 12.5 cents per share was announced, up 28%.

The group said this has been a record performance, and now expects full year results to be ahead of management's previous expectations.

The shares rose 4.1% following the announcement.

View the latest Ashtead share price and how to deal

Our view

Ashtead is enjoying the spoils that come with the world reopening. The company rents out construction equipment, particularly in the US, and construction in general is a cyclical business. It booms and busts along with the wider economy.

Rental revenue unsurprisingly fell over the pandemic, which is partly why the results look so flattering now. Increased demand from emergency services and key industries like utilities and telecoms also helps buoy results in difficult times - contracts with the Department of Health in the UK is a perfect example of this more resilient type of contract. It also helps that recently the group has diversified into areas other than construction, which was a large driver behind the impressive revenue growth.

However, the real area of success has been cash flow.

Despite lower operating profits, operating cash flow rose 49% last year. That reflects the decision to delay the replacement of existing rental equipment. Delaying capital expenditure is probably a strategy that works best during a short-sharp downturn - as we saw last year. This gave Ashtead lots of financial flexibility, despite having a high proportion of inflexible operating costs.

Laying a strong financial foundation is also why the group feels confident enough to start re-cranking the spending tap, with capex guidance upgraded once again. This ties in with the fact Governments are planning massive fiscal stimulus over the coming years, particularly in the US where planned infrastructure spending still has room to run. That would be good news for the wider construction industry and could spark a surge in rental demand.

The balance sheet is in reasonable health, and means the group can invest to meet the extra demand - opening new stores, expanding its rental fleet and pursuing its strategy of bolt-on acquisitions, where appropriate, too.

A £1bn share buyback programme comes while the shares are trading on a substantial premium compared to the longer-run average. Buying back expensive shares has been a common way to destroy shareholder value in the past - and we would really rather that cash was either deployed within the business or paid out as a special dividend.

The combination of a positive outlook for the group's end markets and a rock-solid balance sheet means the company deserves to be riding high. A competitive position in the fragmented equipment hire business provides scope for long term growth. However the sky-high valuation means investors should make sure they're in for the long haul and prepared for some potentially disappointing results in the short to medium term. After all there are no guarantees.

Ashtead Group key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 16.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Ashtead

First half results

In the US, revenue rose 13.7% to $3.1bn, with rental revenue rising 16% to $2.3bn. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, rental revenue's up 9%. Growth was driven by volume, but Ashtead said pricing had been more favourable than normal. Hurricane rescue efforts helped boost demand for Ashtead's products. Underlying operating profit rose to $969.4m from $781.6m.

Higher ancillary and sales revenue, associated with the work for the Department of Health, which make up just under a third of sales - helped the UK division. Total revenue rose 35.1% on a currency-neutral basis to £368.4m. Underlying operating profit more than doubled to £53.8m.

In Canada, rental revenue rose by 47% which helped total revenue rise 40.8% to C$310.0m. This largely reflected the tough conditions last year, which makes comparisons easier. Underlying operating profit rose from C$33.2m to C$81.1m.

The group's delayed some fleet disposals to keep up with high demand, as deliveries of new equipment have been slower than hoped. Capital expenditure, including proceeds from any disposals, was $1.0bn, up from $245m last year. Ashtead is ramping spending back up as demand normalises compared to the lulls during the peak of the pandemic.

Higher capital expenditure meant free cash flow was $440m, down from $1.0bn last year. Net debt of $6.4bn was 10.8% higher than the end of April, reflecting a net cash outflow in the six months to 31 October.

Ashtead now expects full year rental revenue to rise 17 - 20%, up from previous guidance of 13 - 16%. Capital expenditure is due to come in at $2.2bn - 2.4bn, up from previous guidance of a maximum of £2.3bn.

Find out more about Ashtead including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.