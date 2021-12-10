Associated British Foods - better than expected Primark trading

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Associated British Foods has said Primark trading and margins have been ahead of expectations so far this year. Fourth quarter like-for-like sales are ahead of last years. The group's managing supply chain issues and has stock cover for ''the vast majority'' of lines heading into the festive trading season.

It warned that rising Covid cases means some international markets are facing restrictions. But it's still expecting Primark sales to be considerably higher than last year when most stores were closed.

Trading at the group's Grocery, Sugar, Ingredients and Agriculture businesses has been in line with expectations. ABF is mitigating higher energy, logistics and commodity prices through cost savings and price increases. It's also ''experiencing the impact of widely reported port congestion and road freight limitations''.

Overall, the group's expecting strong progress at the half and full year in underlying profit.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

View the latest ABF share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Associated British Foods

Full Year Results (9 November 2021)

Associated British Foods (ABF) reported full year revenues of £13.9bn, up 1% once you exclude the effect of currency movements. That reflects good progress across the various Food divisions, which saw revenue rise 5% overall compared to a 5% fall at Primark.

Underlying operating profits rose 2% at constant exchange rates to £1.0bn. That reflects very strong growth in Sugar, thanks to a rising global sugar price together with cost savings and improvements in efficiency.

The board announced a final dividend of 20.5p per share and a special dividend of 13.8p per share. That takes the full year total to 40.5p per share.

The Retail business, a.k.a. Primark, saw revenue fall 5% to £5.6bn. That reflects the fact that stores were closed for a third of the year due to pandemic related trading restrictions. Operating profits fell 11% to £321m, although if you exclude the repayment of furlough funding, the group saw profits rise 15% to £415m. The improved operating margin reflects lower employee headcount, improved labour scheduling and other operating cost savings. The group expects Primark to recover at least £2bn of sales next year, as stores increase trading time, while adding new stores in Italy and Spain.

Grocery reported revenues of £3.6bn, up 3% year-on-year, with a particularly strong result in Twinings Ovaltine more than offsetting weakness in Allied Bakeries. However, operating profits fell 2% to £413m - with weaker margins in ACH, George Weston Foods and a £5m restructuring charge in Allied Bakeries.

In Sugar ABF saw sales rise 8% to £1.7bn and operating profits rise 75% to £152m. That reflects increased global sugar prices, that more than offset lower production in the year. South African business Illovo enjoyed a particularly strong year.

Agriculture sales rose 11% to £1.5bn, with operating profits up 7% to £44m. Ingredients sales rose 4% to £1.5bn with operating profits of £151m up 8%.

The group is seeing significant cost inflation in energy, logistics and commodities. The business believes it can offset most of that headwind through cost efficiencies, but may raise prices in its food divisions if necessary.

Free cash flow in the year came in at £862m, compared to £1.2bn in 2020. That reflects a significant increase in working capital year-on-year. Net debt including leases fell from £2.1bn a year ago to £1.4bn.

ABF key facts Price/earnings ratio: 13.7

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Associated British Foods shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.