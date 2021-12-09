Balfour Beatty - full year profit expectations in-line

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Balfour Beatty expects full year revenue to come in at around £8.4bn, while Construction Services and Support Services are still expected to deliver underlying profit from operations of £172m, in-line with pre-pandemic levels.

The order book is due to be about £15.5bn, compared to £16.4bn this time last year. That reflects the group's decision to be more selective in the way it bids for projects.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Construction Services has seen tendering return to pre-pandemic levels at US Construction, even as it focusses on being more selective in the bidding process. It's won about $400m worth of new contracts, and legislation is expected to increase federal spending which should act as a tailwind. Progress is being made at projects in the UK, and Gammon has recently won contracts worth around £600m for infrastructure projects in Singapore and Hong Kong.

''Following the increase in the margin target range from 3-5% to 6-8% in August, Support Services has maintained its strong performance into the second half of the year''. Other areas continue to meet expectations too.

Six assets have been sold for around £80m, and £20m has been invested in four new projects within Infrastructure Investments.

Balfour is managing inflationary pressure through contractual protection as well as the benefits of its scale.

Full year average monthly net cash is expected to be over £650 million (HY2021: £611m; FY2020: £527m). The group has access to £375m of undrawn credit.

