Inditex - Sales recover

In the third quarter, net income rose to historic highs as sales adjusted for currency changes increased 21% over 2020 levels and 10% compared to 2019.

The group said the Autumn/Winter collection has been ''very well received'' with sales between 1 November and 10 December 10% above pre-pandemic levels. Management expects full year gross margins to be around 57.5%, beyond both 2020 and 2019 levels.

The group paid a final dividend of €0.35 per share on 2 November.

The shares fell 2.7% after the announcement.

Our View

Zara parent Inditex is firmly on the road to recovery. The group's record third quarter performance pushed it over the line with year-to-date sales and profits beyond pre-pandemic levels. Uncertainty persists, but we still think Industria de Diseno Textil (as it's formally known) is one of the better placed bricks-and-mortar retailers.

Despite the pandemic's challenges, the world's largest retail fashion chain can take some positives from the last year. In particular, the huge boost to online shopping is probably here to stay and Inditex was ahead of the curve on that front.

Last year the group integrated its online and physical store inventory. That should further improve what is already a key strength: excellent supply chain control. By keeping inventory to a minimum Inditex doesn't have to tie up lots of money in excess stock, and can react quickly to changes in fashion trends.

The new inventory model digitally tracks items, and means local stores can be used to fulfil online orders. This reduces processing time and costs. Being able to offer the flavour of the month faster than peers means Zara - which accounts for the majority of sales - has become a go-to shop. That in turn helps support more premium price tags.

Efficiency is also being boosted by the group's optimisation plan. As well as digital investment, the project includes closing smaller stores and focussing on bigger ones in prime locations. We should also note the group has a net cash position of over €9bn, which is likely the envy of many competitors.

We're supportive of Inditex's strategy, but there are some things to be mindful of.

Inditex's fashion has a relatively high price point, which could become an issue if the economy doesn't bounce back as readily as anticipated. Its middle-of-the-road price point means it could suffer more than peers at the luxury or discount ends of the spectrum if inflation persists.

With all of its stores now open, it's crucial the sales momentum continues. Worries about the impact of coronavirus variants and rising inflation have brought the valuation down to more reasonable levels, but with shares changing hands at nearly 23 times expected profits, it's not exactly cheap. That puts pressure on trading to keep moving in a positive direction.

Longer-term we think the group is in a great position thanks to its scale and formidable business model. In the near-term, the focus will be on whether the group can remain on course in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Inditex key facts Price/earnings ratio: 22.7

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 25.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (constant currency)

In the nine months between February and October, sales rose 39% to €19.3bn, helped by historic highs in the third quarter and strong growth online. Online sales during the nine-month period were more than double 2019 levels and up 28% from last year.

Operating income more than tripled to €3.3bn, reflecting the benefits of the group's operating leverage alongside the revenue increase.

Efforts to digitise the business continued to progress, with the migration of the new platform 97% complete. Inventory was up 19% from last year and 6% from 2019.

As at 31 October, the group had net cash of €9.6bn, up from €8.3bn at the same time last year.

At the end of the period the group was operating from 6,657 stores, down from 7,197.

