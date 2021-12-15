International Consolidated Airlines - Air Europa takeover abandon

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IAG announced that it's in the process of terminating its takeover of Air Europa. Back in November 2019, the group's subsidiary Iberia announced plans to acquire the Spanish airline.

More details regarding the move will be released as appropriate.

The shares were down 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

It's disappointing, but not necessarily surprising to see British Airways parent IAG abandon plans to acquire Air Europa. Anti-competition concerns had been looming over the deal for some time.

Things had been steadily improving for IAG in the wake of lockdowns, but new variant concerns are threatening to topple the precarious recovery. Taking on Air Europa, and the debt that comes with it, would have added to IAG's financial strain.

Airlines' high fixed cost base means that now IAG's planes are finally getting back into the air the effect on profits is dramatic.

IAG is operating a fraction of its 2019 flights, and these planes are far from bursting at the seams. But losses per seat kilometre flown have narrowed from EUR9.14 a year ago to EUR2.98 in the third quarter. That's because fixed costs-think plane leases, head office and staff costs - are spread over a far wider pool of flights. Meanwhile variable costs like fuel, aircraft handling and landing fees are increasing at a slower rate than revenue.

If the group can maintain a similar dynamic in the fourth quarter, when it's set to increase the number of flights on offer once more, it might be within touching distance of breaking even. Omicron concerns mean this may not have been the case. Luckily, management budgeted for further €300m or so of losses.

There is a long way to go before IAG returns to where it was pre-pandemic, and new travel restrictions in response to variants could be yet another setback. Long haul traffic remains depressed and passenger demand won't return to normal until 2023 at the earliest.

You can't knock management's efforts to cope in this difficult environment, though. Having pieced together a multitude of loans and deferred pension payments the group isn't in danger of a cash-crunch anytime soon with access to EUR10.6bn.

We should flag that while the group's efforts have kept it from going under throughout the crisis, the balance sheet trauma will be a weight round its ankles for the foreseeable future. The group's price to book ratio is currently 5.89 times far beyond the long run average of less than 2. That's not because the market thinks the market thinks IAG is a fabulous business, but because the pandemic virtually wiped out the equity on the balance sheet. It may be an accounting technicality, but it's a telling one.

Capacity cuts and the severe cost reduction programme mean IAG will be a significantly smaller company when it emerges fully from the pandemic. It's not alone on that front though, and management will hope that it's better placed than competitors to capitalise on the long-haul travel recovery in 2022 and beyond. That's probably a reasonable hope, as long as new variants don't spin out of control. But with the balance sheet in desperate need of relief, the runway to recovery could be a long one and could be marked by further appeals to shareholders for extra cash.

IAG key facts Price/book ratio (next 12 months): 5.89

10 year average Price/book ratio: 1.92

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Trading Update

IAG reported third quarter revenues of €2.7bn, a 118.6% increase year-on-year. That reflects an increase in passengers flying further on fuller planes, while cargo volumes also increased substantially.

Fuller planes and longer flights meant average cost per kilometre fell substantially, and as a result, underlying operating losses improved from €1.3bn to €485m.

Third quarter passenger numbers rose to 15.5m, up from 6.6m in the same period last year, as the group flew 43.4% of 2019 capacity. Flights were 69.1% full on average, a significant step up from the 48.9% reported last year and the fullest planes have been this year.

Revenue per passenger kilometre fell 5.3% compared to last year, reflecting the fact passengers are on average flying longer distances compared to a year ago.

Operating costs rose 25.6% to €3.2bn, well behind both passenger and revenue growth. Total cost per available seat average seat flown fell 38.1%, with substantial declines in average fuel and non-fuel costs .That reflects only modest increases in employee and fixed costs - which partially offset the substantial increase in fuel, handling and landing fees resulting from more flights.

The group finished the quarter with net debt of €12.4bn, up from €9.8bn a year ago. However, liquidity of €10.6bn improved on the €8.1bn reported at the start of the year thanks to better operating cash flows, new financing and UK pension contribution deferrals.

IAG expects full year underlying operating losses of €3.0bn, with fourth quarter capacity to increase to 60% of 2019 levels.

