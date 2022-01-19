Carnival - occupancy rises but losses continue

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

On December 20, Carnival reported an underlying net loss of $2.0bn in the fourth quarter. Operating cash flow turned positive in November and is expected to remain consistently positive from the second quarter 2022.

Omicron's impacted bookings in the short term, without hurting longer term reservations at this stage. Advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 are at the higher end of historical ranges and at higher prices.

At the end of the period, 61% of the group's capacity was operational. The full fleet is expected to be running by June 2022. Management expects an underlying net loss for the first half of 2022, with net profit coming in the second half.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

Cruise ships come with very high fixed costs. Costs that have to be paid whether they leave the port or not.

Even now, after a huge round of cost cuts and 61% of its group capacity in operation, the group's burning through over $500m every month. As you can imagine, that leaves a large mark on the balance sheet.

Carnival's net debt position is estimated to come in over $28bn at the year end, compared to $11bn in 2019. Refinancing efforts will help the situation, pushing back repayment dates and reducing interest expenses. But even so, that level of debt is much higher than we're comfortable with.

Getting the balance sheet under control is going to be the main priority and will hold the business back for years to come. Recent forward booking trends are encouraging, but profits aren't expected until at least the second half of 2022.

Even as Carnival returns to the seas, it's operating below capacity, and this will continue for some time. Floating around with thousands of people in close quarters requires a great deal of spend to ensure compliance with public health regulation - not to mention that high oil prices will add to the cost to cruise. These costs are expected to remain a burden until 2023.

Longer term reservations look promising for both demand and pricing. We'd been concerned that pricing would have to drop to attract customers back. It's welcome news that this hasn't been the case, considering last we heard operating margins were alarmingly negative.

Carnival's future depends on how quickly the travel industry rebounds, and the group's competitive position when it does. The group's brands cater to specific populations (for example Carnival targets families and Seabourne luxury travellers), something competitors try to blend by straddling the two price points. And with ports located within 5 hours of many of the US population, Carnival has carved out a unique value proposition in its largest market.

The now leaner organisation leaves room for more profit potential when the full fleet is back in action. However, given the uncertainty ahead and the group's difficult financial position, investors should proceed with caution.

Carnival key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 1.21

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.41

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Fourth Quarter Results (20 December 2021)

Occupancy for the period was 58%, up from 54% in the third quarter. Revenue per passenger cruise day increased 4% from 2019, as passengers increased onboard spending.

The monthly average cash burn was $510m for the quarter, better than expected and in line with previous quarters.

The group has $9.4bn of liquidity. As part of ongoing debt management efforts, $9bn of debt has been refinanced to date. That's reduced the annual interest expense by around $400m and extended repayment dates.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.