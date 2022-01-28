Carnival - outlook uncertain

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Carnival saw full year revenue fall 66% to $1.9bn as the group carried 1.2bn passengers, down 65% from 2019. The group was able to rein in operating losses by 20%, to $7.1bn, owing largely to fewer write-downs on the value of cruise ships.

As of 13 January, 67% of capacity had resumed operation and the full fleet is still expected back by the summer season. However, the group warned cancelations have impacted near-term bookings and "in the last few weeks we have seen a dampening of the booking activity for the second half of 2022 relative to 2019."

The shares fell 5.5% in early trading.

View the latest Carnival share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Sign up for updates on Carnival

Full Year Results

Revenue in North America & Australia fell 69% to $1.1bn, with passenger ticket and onboard revenue falling 76% and 57% respectively. Lower operating costs and the effect of ship write-downs last year meant operating losses improved from $5.8bn to $3.9bn.

Europe and Asia saw revenue drop 60% to $712m, with passenger ticket sales down 65% and onboard revenue down 45%. Lower costs meant operating losses were $2.6bn, an improvement from $2.7m last year.

As of 30 November 2021, the group had a working capital deficit of $300m, down from a surplus of $1.9bn the year before. That's largely due to an increase in customer deposits and a drop in cash. Current working capital includes $3.1bn of deposits, which are recorded as liabilities until the departure date, as such the group expects to operate in a working capital deficit under normal conditions.

Net debt, including long term leases, rose to $25.5bn from $18.7bn last year. Higher profits meant the group's free cash outflow of $7.7bn improved from an outflow of $9.9bn last year.

Find out more about Carnival shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.