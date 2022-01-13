Halfords - on track to meet guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue was down 2.2% in the third quarter on a Life-for-Like (LFL) basis as an uptick in motoring sales wasn't enough to offset declines in the cycling business.

Compared to pre-pandemic trading, LFL revenue rose 10.4%. That reflects strong performance from Autocentres, as the government's 2021 MOT deferral programme shifted demand into the third quarter, and an increased focus on Motoring and Business-to-Business services.

CEO, Graham Stapleton, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to present a number of headwinds" as Omicron impacted Retail sales in the latter part of the period.

Management continues to target full year underlying profit before tax of £80m to £90m, assuming there are no further covid-related disruptions.

The shares fell 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

With a relatively new CEO at the helm, Halfords' pivot toward motoring services looks well underway. The recent acquisition of Axle Group Holdings (National) is already providing a hefty boost to Autocentre sales. The cycling boom seen this time last year looks to be tailing off and that puts the spotlight firmly back on the motoring services.

That's where we think the group has fundamental strengths.

The success of the new 'Mobile Expert' offer, which sees Halfords technicians come straight to your door, is testament to what the combination of the right product and staff expertise can achieve if delivered at the right time in the right place. The offer is in its infancy, and margins are very poor, but growth is impressive and has the potential to keep expansion ticking over while also encouraging cross-selling into the Autocentres themselves. The National acquisition added 60 mobile tyre fitting vans to the group's arsenal, helping to boost the number of customers they can remotely service.

The fact both Autocentre MOTs and Mobile Experts can be booked directly from the retail website should help the group make the most of its large retail customer base.

Online sales rose over 80% at the half year and given the increasing importance of digital sales, it should be no surprise the physical estate is being streamlined - with an additional 40 shops closed in recent times. Remaining stores are focused on delivering what online rivals can't: click & collect and a face-to-face service from an employee who knows what they're talking about. The result is higher per-store sales at lower overall costs.

The balance sheet is also in good health. That financial strength means the ordinary dividend is back on the table, but any extra surplus cash will first be funnelled to reinforcing finances and investing for growth. Dividend growth is therefore unlikely to shoot the lights out.

We tend to think that's a good idea. There are risks around recruitment for the group's more service led offer, changes to staycation trends and the unknown impact of Covid-related behaviour shifts could put a damper on this strategy.

Generally, though, we think the mix of online sales portal and real-world expertise is a winning formula long term. Management's been cautiously optimistic in commentary, which seems to be a sentiment shared by the markets, as the group trades a touch below its long-term average P/E ratio.

Halfords key facts Price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 11.1

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 11.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (percentage growth figures are compared to pre-pandemic sales)

Retail sales fell 1.8% reflecting the planned closure of stores at the end of the last financial year. On a Like-for-Like (LFL) basis, sales grew 5.6%. Motoring LFL sales grew 3.1%, a weaker performance than the first half of the year as Omicron impacted travel. Cycling grew 9.2% on a LFL basis, with Premium Adult and E-bikes performing well.

Autocentre sales grew 90.2% reflecting the acquisition of Axle Group (National). On a LFL basis, sales grew 33.1% as the government's deferral MOT programme pushed demand into the third quarter. The Mobile Servicing business saw LFL sales up 72%.

Service-related sales rose 91% and business-to-business sales increased by 60%. Online sales saw a 71% lift, the result of strong traffic and improved conversion.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.