Marks & Spencer - Record Christmas reaffirms guidance

In the 13 weeks to 1 January, group sales, excluding currency movements, were £3.3bn and 8.5% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. This was driven by record trading through the Christmas period and growth across all parts of the business.

Management now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profits of at least £500m, assuming no further covid-related restrictions are imposed.

The shares fell 6.3% following the announcement.

Our view

Marks & Spencer has officially turned a corner and its strategy shift is starting to bear fruit.

Most notably, the improving trends in full price Clothing & Home sales is a serious benefit. M&S has been forced to grasp the nettle and shrink its store estate after years of lacklustre sales coupled with burdensome property costs dragged profits down. Up to 30 stores are to close, and countless roles have been made redundant across numerous levels. The pain of the pandemic sped up this restructuring process, and the results are very much being felt.

It would appear Marks is nearing the end of this painful journey--Clothing and Home posted its second consecutive quarter of growth over the holidays. It's not out of the woods yet, but it suggests the underlying business still has something to offer now the fat's been trimmed.

Crucially, the pivot is also providing a very welcome shot in the arm to online sales. That's an area M&S has sorely struggled with in the past. Expanding in-store fulfilment capacity helped the group make the most of this asset during the all-important Christmas period, a move that should continue to pay dividends moving forward.

The paired back Clothing & Home business means grocery now takes top billing, and performance to date has been impressive. We're not clear how much of the buoyant food sales can be put down to the joint venture with Ocado. But certainly, the deal has done the group no harm. It's allowed M&S to ride the wave of increased online grocery shopping - something it would otherwise have had to watch from the side-lines. With a genuinely differentiated offer, we think the business has potential.

M&S food is also more protected from the rising inflation we're seeing at the moment. At a more premium end of the market, M&S' core customers aren't as sensitive to price, which is a more defensive area to be in when people don't feel like they have as much spare cash.

Under the hood M&S is slicker too. It's improved its payment terms with suppliers, and good cost control means free cash flow is enjoying a boost. Net debt levels are in a much more comfortable position too. Still, investors shouldn't bet on dividends reappearing at their old level quickly- there's a lot of lingering uncertainty.

Ultimately, we can't knock management's impressive about-turn in the face of the pandemic and it seems the recent sales surge will be enough to support management's new higher profit goals. But shares have risen considerably since the pandemic hit, and the market's looking for more than status quo. With a price-to-earnings ratio some way above the long-term average, and plenty of inflation-related uncertainty ahead, some volatility in the near-term is to be expected.

Marks and Spencer key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results (all comparisons vs 2019 and constant currency)

Food sales rose 12.4% from pre-pandemic levels to £1.9bn, driven by sustained larger basket sizes and a strong performance from Retail Parks and Simply Food stores. Christmas sales in the division hit record highs and M&S products performed well on Ocado.com, making up roughly 30% of baskets in December.

A 45% increase in full price sales helped Clothing & Home deliver its second consecutive quarter of growth, with sales rising to £1.1bn, up 3.2%. Online sales rose 50.8%, helped by the expansion of in-store fulfilment. In-store sales were down 10.8%, with stores in retail parks outperforming those in city centres.

International sales rose 5.1% to £272m, as online sales more than doubled.

During the period the group sold two warehouses for £42.5m, repaid bonds that matured in December, and signed an £850m revolving credit facility to mature in June 2025.

