Microsoft - profits better than expected

Second quarter revenue rose 20% to $51.7bn thanks to growth across all business segments. That meant that despite a 17.5% increase in Research and Development costs, plus other operating cost rises, operating profit rose 24% to $22.2bn. That was better than the market expected.

Microsoft returned $10.9bn to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the period.

The shares rose 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Recent headlines have been focused on the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deal would allow Microsoft to beef up its existing gaming products, especially in the lucrative subscription-based Game Pass. Snatching up some of the world's most valuable intellectual property in this way is a refreshingly useful way to spend some of Microsoft's enormous cash hoard. Luckily for Microsoft, Xbox revenues seem to be holding their own - padding out the nest for Call of Duty to land.

For now, though, the group's main attraction still lies in selling software the world truly doesn't know how to live without. And the real boost came from its more recent foray into Cloud computing (more on that later) - demand for which has been boosted by our new working and learning from home culture.

The brave new world includes updated versions of old classics, like Office 365, as well as newer business management software like Dynamics.

Increasingly those are being delivered as cloud-based services rather than desktop software programs. Through Azure, Microsoft provides customers with the necessary computing power on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for companies to pay up front for the storage and upkeep of servers.

Microsoft's highly cash generative core business means it's one of the few companies in the world that can afford the yearly capital expenditure bill of $20.6bn that comes with building up such a business. Building a software platform is expensive and time consuming, but once it's up and running adding new customers is essentially costless. Microsoft's sitting on a net cash pile of about $72bn, though this would likely drop significantly should the Activision Blizzard deal go through.

Microsoft is offering a prospective yield of 0.9%. Although it should be remembered that dividends are not guaranteed and past performance is not a guide to the future.

As things stand, it looks like Cloud will be a three-way carve up. Amazon is the market leader, while Google-owner Alphabet is building its capability from a lower base. That puts Microsoft in the middle of the pack. Its focus is on making Azure an adaptable product that can sit together with any existing computing power. Combine that with a back catalogue of software programmes and it could be an attractive niche.

We should note Microsoft hasn't been immune to the wider tech sell off sparked by rising inflation and expectations for interest rate hikes. There's little the group can do about wider economic rumblings, but we may not have seen the last of short-term challenges, and all ears are firmly honed-in on what the Fed has to say next.

We think Microsoft has an incredible market position and offers genuine long-term opportunity. It's also worth considering the price to earnings ratio doesn't appear too demanding. Keep in mind, rising interest rates increase the risk of short-term challenges.

Microsoft key facts Price/earnings ratio: 28.9

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Second quarter results

Revenue in the Productivity & Business Processes division reached $15.9bn and rose 19%, reflecting growth across products including Office 365 and LinkedIn. Operating profit rose to $7.7bn, from $6.2bn.

Intelligent Cloud operating profit rose over 26% to reach $8.2bn, as demand for Azure and other cloud services saw revenue rise 46%, helping total divisional revenue climb 26% to $18.3bn.

The More Personal Computing business was helped by search and news advertising revenue - excluding traffic acquisition costs - where revenue rose 32%. Overall revenue rose 15% to $17.5bn, while operating profits rose to $6.4bn from $5.2bn.

Microsoft generated free cash flow of $8.6bn, compared to $8.3bn at the start of 2022. There was net cash of $72.1bn as at the 31 December.

