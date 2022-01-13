Mitchells and Butlers - Omicron fears halt progress

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the fifteen weeks to 8 January 2022, Mitchells & Butlers' like-for-like sales (LFL) fell 1.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That comes as LFLs fell 10.2% in the most recent four weeks and over the festive season, with reduced socialising because of Omicron. LFLs had been up 2.7% in the first eight weeks of the first quarter. Food sales have been faring better than drinks.

The group reiterated that cost inflation is expected to be higher than usual, largely because of increases to minimum wage.

Mitchells & Butlers has cash balances on hand of £235m, and undrawn credit of £150m.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results

In a short trading update Mitchells & Butlers reported year-end revenue of £1.1bn, down 27.8% year-on-year. As temporary tax reductions and a stronger second half failed to offset the impact of restrictions early in the trading year.

Underlying operating profit of £29m was down 70.7% year-on-year. The group expects cost pressures to remain in the short-term due to higher energy prices.

As part of new funding arrangements put in place in February the group has agreed not to pay a dividend until at least January 2023.

The 2021 financial year contained 18 weeks of enforced closures, as well as other restrictions, which contributed to like-for-like sales falling 9.6%. Drink sales dropped 21.6% with footfall slow to recover in city centres and traditional pubs, offset by modest growth in food sales. Like-for-like sales grew 3.8% in the final quarter as 98% of the estate was back open.

The group finished the year with 1,732 sites across the UK and Germany, of which 82% are freehold and 95% are directly managed.

Throughout the closed periods, 99% of employees were furloughed amounting to £210m of UK Government support. The business rate holiday and a reduction in VAT contributed £156m over the trading year.

Net debt, including leases, was £1.8bn at the period end - down from £2.1bn the previous year. That was driven by the group's Open Offer sale of new shares earlier in the year, which raised £351m.

Free cash flow of £117m was down 20.4% year-on-year, despite the group reducing capital expenditure by 69.4%.

Phil Urban, CEO, said: ''The trading environment remains challenging and cost headwinds continue to put pressure on the sector. However, we have strengthened our balance sheet and returned to profitability and cash generation.''

