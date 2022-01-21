Netflix - subscriber growth forecast to slow

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue in the three months to December 31 rose 16% to $7.7bn, driven by year-on-year growth across all geographies. An expected increase in content spending pushed operating profit 33.8% lower to $631.7m.

The group added 8.3m new paid subscribers in fourth quarter, below expectations of 8.5m, bringing the total to 222m.

Netflix expects to add 2.5m new paying subscribers in the current quarter, down from 4.0m last year. The group has put this down to the timings of new content releases, which are weighted toward the end of the period. The group is targeting operating margins between 19% and 20% in 2022, compared to 21% in 2021, the decline is largely attributed to a stronger US dollar.

The shares fell 20.3% following the announcement.

View the latest Netflix share price and how to deal

Our view

Subscriber growth always takes top billing when Netflix reports, and this time around, it made for unpleasant watching. New subscriptions in the current period are expected to come in just over half of last year's figure. Management blamed a back-loaded content schedule that will see several big releases come out at the end of the quarter, but investors were undeniably spooked by the slower growth forecast.

Continuing to grow the user-base is crucial. It allows Netflix to spread its enormous costs across a larger customer base, which is what will ultimately allow it to become cash flow positive. Netflix spent over $17bn on new content last year, and this spending is pretty non-negotiable. Competition in the space is fierce, thanks to the likes of Amazon and Disney+. If the slowing growth in the current period is more than a blip on the radar, margins could suffer.

Keeping customers engaged is only going to get harder. The group believes it competes not just with other streaming businesses, but with gaming, reading, and conventional TV for customer attention. It's a belief nicely illustrated by the fact engagement rose 14% during the Facebook/WhatsApp/Instagram outage. If true, the group needs a content catalogue that can compete with practically all entertainment out there.

Netflix's response is to ramp up spending and invest in new areas. The group's decided to step into gaming, and has been ramping up efforts to put out blockbuster films. Clearly the group feels its already formidable content war chest needs strengthening further.

This comes at a price, and the timing of new spending saw operating margins collapse from 23.5% in the third quarter of this year to just 8% in Q4. Subscriber growth was enough to push free cash flow close to breakeven, but if this is the level of spending it takes to compete going forwards it does not bode well for profits.

The recently announced $5bn share buyback is being delivered more slowly than markets might have expected, with the scheme paused in Q4 to free up cash for content acquisition. The demands on Netflix's cash are substantial, and we're concerned the group may not have the subscriber growth needed to underpin it.

The group's carrying a sizable debt pile, which isn't a good thing in a rising rate environment. This isn't an immediate problem unless the group fails to turn cash flow positive, in which case the group will have to continue growing its debt obligations or ask shareholders to open their wallets.

Trends in the wider market are in Netflix's favour. The pull of box office hits is much less potent these days - instead people are continuing to look for smash content from the comfort of their sofas. We think this could be a long-term behavioural shift. The group's head-start in local language content is also a real asset. As the more mature US and European regions start to plateau, adding new subscribers will be the responsibility of emerging markets.

The next 12 months will be crucial. If Netflix can hold onto existing customers and prove that the disappointing Q1 growth is a one-off, then short-term content spending will be well worth it. We suspect there may also be room for subscription price increases in time, which would do wonders for the bottom line. Streamed content is the new normal, and Netflix isn't just in the game, it practically invented it. With that said, first doesn't always equal best and Netflix shares trade on a high price/earnings ratio. Investors are expecting big things and this stumble has opened the door for uncertainty.

Netflix key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 37.8

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 122.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Netflix

Fourth Quarter Results (constant currency)

The group added 1.19m new paying subscribers in the US and Canada. Average revenue per membership (ARM) was up 9.4% to $14.78. Subscriber growth in Europe, Middle East and Africa slowed with 3.54m new additions compared to 4.46m last year. ARM rose to $11.64 from $11.05.

Latin America recorded a 14% increase in ARM and a 0.97m uptick in new paid memberships.

New paid memberships in Asia Pacific rose from 1.99m this time last year, to 2.58m as the group lowered prices. The result was a decline in ARM to $9.26 from $9.32.

The group had a free cash outflow of $569m compared to an outflow of $284m last year.

The group finished the year with net debt of $13.7bn, compared to $12.5bn last year.

Find out more about Netflix shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.