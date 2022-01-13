Persimmon - trading in-line, uncertainty lingers

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Persimmon's full year group revenue rose from £3.33bn to £3.61bn, reflecting new housing revenues of £3.45bn, which were up 10.2%. There was a 7.2% increase in completions to 14,551, and increased selling prices. This was in-line with expectations.

While demand has been strong, the group mentioned "nearer term uncertainties remain as the pandemic continues", including rising cost inflation and potential negative economic developments.

More detailed full year results, along with the group's assessment of the housing market, are expected on 2 March.

The shares fell 2.2% following the announcement.

Our view

Persimmon continues to see strong demand for new homes along with positive pricing conditions. Forward sales for houses currently under construction are well above pre-pandemic levels. Crucially that means the end of the Stamp Duty holiday and the new phase of the Help to Buy scheme don't seem to have put buyers off.

We view Persimmon's industry-leading margins as one of its key attractions. Rising material and labour costs are a thorn in the side of margins, but one that the group appears to be dealing with well, thanks to its in-house materials businesses. These are a real benefit, but the tough cost environment is still something to keep in mind. Exactly what the harsh inflation will mean for profitability is yet to be seen.

The other margin-booster at Persimmon is the way it buys land. Persimmon invests considerable cash in its strategic land bank - land which hasn't yet got planning permission - with some 100,000 plots currently on its books or under option. This land is far cheaper than land ready for building, and clever buying and development activity means profits are ultimately higher when the homes are eventually sold.

The group was more cautious with its land-buying activity during the crisis than some of its peers. Now the outlook's brighter it's back in the market - bringing in over 25,000 new plots this year.

More broadly we think the long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive. The nation faces a housing shortage, all major political parties are committed to further housebuilding, and record low interest rates mean mortgages are cheap. The return of 95% mortgages could help buoy demand further. And while house price rises might stagnate in the years ahead, Persimmon has the land to hike volumes to compensate.

We should also mention interest rates. Although still historically low, they are rising. If these rise faster than expected, it could take some of the heat out the housing market, as mortgages become less affordable.

If the economy and house prices can hold up in the medium term, we think the outlook for Persimmon could be positive. It's worth noting though that Persimmon's industry-leading margins do mean it's currently more highly valued than its ten-year average.

Persimmon key facts Price/Book ratio: 2.38

10-Year Average Price/Book ratio: 2.07

Prospective yield (next 12 months): 9.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year trading details

Of the group's total completions, 12,018 were to private buyers, up from 11,363. 2,553 homes were completed for housing association partners.

Average selling prices reached £237,050, which was a 2.8% increase on last year, largely reflecting an increase of homes sold to housing associations. Private selling prices rose around 3% to about £259,200.

Persimmon traded from around 285 outlets in the second half, compared to just over 300 in 2020. Sales rates are around 20% higher than the same time pre-pandemic. Despite the end of Help to Buy and Stamp Duty holiday, enquiry rates have been "encouraging" and cancellation rates remained low.

Total forward sales as at the end of 2021 were valued at £1.62bn, or around 20% higher than 2019.

The group has added over 20,500 plots in the year, with total land spend of about £460m, including £180m of deferred land creditor payments.

Persimmon expects to report an underlying operating margin of 28%, slightly higher than last year.

The Group held £1.25bn of cash at 31 December 2021, with deferred land commitments of c. £400m. It also has access to £300m of undrawn credit.

