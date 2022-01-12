Vistry - full year trading in line with guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying profit before tax is expected to be £345m, up from £143.9m in 2020 and in line with guidance. This was driven by strong demand and a 6% uptick in house price inflation.

So far in 2022, the group's had no significant Covid-related impact. Forward sales, as of 31 December are up 24% to £1.94bn, reflecting double-digit increases in both Housebuilding and Partnerships forward sales.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

It's no surprise to see that Vistry's on track to meet lofty full-year expectations. Tax breaks lit a fire under would-be buyers last year and demand skyrocketed as a result. While there's still a chance that a-post pandemic economic hangover could materialise, the housing market appears to be on stable footing for now.

Worries about the shifting Help to Buy scheme proved overblown as Vistry's average monthly sales rate has continued to improve despite the changes. Add to that the government's commitment to propping up 95% mortgages, and you have a housing market that's firing on all cylinders.

Management have shifted focus from cash preservation to ramping up completions. This strategy makes sense, but there's no guarantee the accommodative environment can continue. The Bank of England's latest rate increase will make mortgages more expensive, and with speculation about another hike building, we can't rule out a softening in demand.

Supply chain challenges and cost inflation also cloud the picture ahead. For now, Vistry remains confident it can manage its way through the tougher environment and continue to grow margins. However, it's worth considering that if this trend continues, there's a limit to how much prices can rise before it hurts volumes.

Fortunately, Vistry's Partnership business, which does construction and development work with local authorities and housing associations, would offer some relief in that scenario. Partnerships' robust growth has been encouraging. In particular the introduction of more mixed tenure projects, which combine private ownership with social housing, have boosted margins while still providing large fixed volume projects. With demand for social and affordable housing only likely to increase we see Vistry's position here as highly attractive and a source of sustainable growth for years to come.

The group's balance sheet is in a reasonable place too. Vistry's net cash position has been growing and average month end net debt is seen falling in 2022. This should give the group some breathing room if the market wobbles, and allow management the flexibility to reinvest in growth if it remains buoyant. It also helps support the group's prospective 6.2% dividend yield, though no dividend is ever guaranteed.

Some level of demand is a given in the UK housing market. The UK has a housing shortage, both political parties want to build more homes, and mortgages are still relatively affordable. With conditions as they are, Vistry is relatively well-placed among its peers with a valuation that isn't too demanding. That helps, as the environment is becoming more uncertain and there're plenty of potential headwinds.

Vistry key facts Price/Book ratio (next 12 months): 1.18

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.18

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Trading details

Vistry recorded a private sales rate of 0.76 per outlet per week compared to 0.53 in 2020, reflecting consistent performance across all geographies.

Housebuilding delivered 6,551 completions this year from 143 active sites, up from 4,652 last year. This was driven by an uptick in both private unit completions (4,891) and affordable units (1,660). The average selling price was relatively flat at £304,000, due to a change in mix that saw affordable homes make up a larger percentage of total completions. Affordable average selling price rose slightly from £152,000 to £159,000. Private average selling price rose £12,000 to £355,000, as house price inflation was partly offset by changes in product and geographical mix. Margins for the segment are expected to exceed 22%, as expected.

Partnerships saw mixed tenure completions rise 41% to 2,088. The average selling price of these units rose from £204,000 to £229,000. As a result, operating margins rose beyond 9%, from 6.7%. In 2022, the group's targeting margins of at least 10% as it ramps up the number of active mixed tenure sites from 33 to 40.

Housebuilding secured 7,641 plots across 38 developments throughout 2021. It now has all required land for 2022 completions and 85% of the land needed for 2023 completions. Partnerships has secured 4,131 plots on 23 sites and now has all the land required for 2022 and 75% of what's required for 2023 completions.

As of 31 December 2021, Vistry had a net cash position of approximately £234m, up from £38.0m last year. The increase is the result of a strong trading and effective working capital management. The group expects to finish 2022 with a similar net cash position and carry an average monthly net debt position below £100m as it works toward this year's completions.

A connected party of the author holds shares in Vistry plc.

