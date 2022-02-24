AB InBev - full year profit growth at top end of guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 15.6% on an organic basis, to $54.3bn. That was driven by a 9.6% increase in volumes and strong premium brand performance boosting prices, with revenue per hectolitre up 5.5%. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) came in at $19.2bn reflecting organic growth toward the top end of estimates, at 11.8%.

The group expects to grow cash profits between 4-8% in 2022.

The shares fell 3.4% following the announcement.

Full Year Results (organic figures)

North America revenue grew 3.3% to $16.3bn, with flat volumes. In the United States, there was little movement in sales-to-wholesalers, but sales-to-retailers dropped 2.3%. Cash profits fell 0.9% to $6.1bn.

In the Middle Americas revenue rose 24.8% to $12.5bn. There was double-digit growth across Mexico, Columbia, Peru and Ecuador. Total volumes for the region rose 17.1% and cash profits were 22.4% higher at $6.1bn.

South America revenue grew 26.3% to $9.5bn as volumes grew 8.7%. Premium brands in Argentina helped volumes grow in the low teens and Brazil saw record high beer volumes. Cash profits grew 11.7% to $3.1bn.

In Europe, Middle East and Africa total volumes increased 14.2% leading to revenue of $8.0bn, up 18.0%. Europe and South Africa both saw double digit volume growth. Premium brands now make up over 50% of European revenue, led by Corona and Leffe. Cash profits grew 30.6% to $2.6bn.

Revenue from Asia Pacific rose 14.8% to $6.8bn, with volumes 8.2% higher. All segments of the portfolio grew in China, led by premium brands. Restrictions impacted trading in South Korea, resulting in low single-digit decline in volumes. Cash profits grew 25% to $2.3bn.

Free cash flow of $9.3bn was up from the $7.2bn the previous year. Net debt was $76.2bn at the end of the period, down from $82.7bn the previous year, and is 4.0 times cash profits.

AB InBev key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

