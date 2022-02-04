Activision Blizzard - sales in line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter net revenue fell 10.4% to $2.2bn, which was slightly better than expected. Bookings were below expectations, reflecting weaker performance from Activision Blizzard, which offset record performance elsewhere.

Lower costs meant operating profit rose 14.8% to $682m.

The group reiterated that Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, has been approved by Activision's board. If the deal gets regulatory and shareholder approval it will complete at the end of Microsoft's 2023 financial year.

A dividend of $0.47 per share.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

View the latest Activision share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Activision Blizzard

Fourth quarter results

Net bookings on console and PC declined in the Activision business, largely because of lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard. There was stronger growth in Call of Duty Mobile net bookings, reflecting demand in China.

Blizzard saw its strongest ever engagement and net bookings outside of a Modern expansion year for ten years in World of Warcraft. Hearthstone new content helped net bookings grow. ''Substantial'' new content is expected in 2022.

There was 20% growth in Candy Crush in-game net bookings, which helped King net bookings rise 14% year-on-year. Hours played across the King portfolio also rose, with a good customer response from new content. Advertising revenue reached a record high, rising 60%. The group said: ''Having passed the $1 billion annual operating income milestone in 2021, the King business is entering 2022 with strong momentum''.

Activision Blizzard finished the quarter with net cash of around $7.0bn.

Activision Blizzard key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 20.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Activision Blizzard shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.