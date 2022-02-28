Associated British Foods - Primark boosts results

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

At the half-year mark, sales and underlying operating profit are expected to be ahead of pre-covid levels and "strongly ahead" of last year.

A strong performance at Primark now that all stores are open should offset weakness in the food businesses, which have been impacted by rising costs.

Underlying operating profits are expected to continue growing in the second half.

The shares were down 3.3% following the announcement.

Trading Update

Retail sales are expected to be over 60% higher than last year, reflecting the reopening of Primark stores after lockdowns. Compared to pre-covid times, Primark sales should be 4% lower. This includes the impact of 27 new store openings, like-for-like sales are expected to be 11% below pre-pandemic levels. Operating profit margins should be close to 2019 levels at 11%, helped by favourable exchange rates and cost saving efforts. Inflationary pressure is expected to weigh on margins in the second half.

The Oracle stock management system should be fully in place by the end of the year and the group is on track to launch its new website in the UK by the end of March.

Revenue in Grocery is expected to rise 2%, helped by growth in Twinings and Ovaltine. Rising costs will weigh on margins, as the impact of consumer price increases won't be realised until later periods.

Higher volumes and increased commodity prices should drive AB Sugar revenue 20% higher. Sales growth offset rising energy costs associated with the Virvergo bioethanol plant coming online, so underlying operating profit should improve.

Revenue in AB Agriculture is expected to be "well ahead" of last year, but margins will decline compared to the first half of the year as it will take time for price increases to offset rising costs.

Volume increases in specialty ingredients should offset lower demand for baking ingredients as lockdowns were lifted, leading Ingredients revenue 10% higher. Cost saving has mitigated the impact of inflation, but margins will be lower as consumer price hikes won't be evident yet.

Cashflow is expected to have improved with the sale of autumn/winter inventory from last year and all stores now open. This should feed into a £795m increase in net cash excluding lease to £1.5bn.

ABF key facts Price/earnings ratio: 13.7

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 20.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

