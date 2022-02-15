BHP - revenue and profits rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

reported half year revenue of $30.5bn, up 27% from last year. That reflects revenue growth across all segments, with Coal particularly strong. As a result, excluding contributions from the Petroleum business, the group posted underlying cash profits (EBITDA) of $18.5bn, up 33%.

In January 2022, the group completed the planned unification of its dual listed structure.

The board announced a record interim dividend of $1.5 per share.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Half Year Results

Copper revenue rose 20.2% to $8.5bn as the average price of copper rose compared to last year, although these have come down slightly since the end of last year. That more than offset a drop in volumes as ore grade declined at the largest mine, Escondida. Unit costs increased 43% at the Escondida mine, the majority expected to be one-off. Underlying cash profits for the Copper segment rose 14.3% to $4.3bn.

In Iron Ore, revenue increased to $15.8bn from $14.1bn as commodity price rises again provided a boost. Underlying cash profits grew 8.9% to $11.2bn. Volumes were relatively stable, but cost increases due to inflation and COVID dented profits.

Coal revenue saw the largest increase, up 147% to $5.4bn. That was almost entirely down to a big increase in the sales price for the materials. Volumes declined due to weather conditions at the larger Queensland Coal mine. Underlying cash profits came in at $2.6bn, improving from a loss last year.

Capital & exploration expenditure came in at $2.9bn, with the full year expected to be $6.5bn. The Jansen potash mine is 98% complete. Free cash flow, inclusive of the petroleum business, was 88% up at $9.7bn

Net debt at 31 December 2021 was $6.1bn, within the new target range of $5-$15bn.

