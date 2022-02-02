British Land - urban logistics acquisition

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

British Land has exchanged on three warehouses in Wembley for £157m, bringing the group's total urban logistics development pipeline to over £1bn. The sites are already fully let to Amazon, Euro Car Parts and the North London Waste Authority, and generate £3.6m of annual income.

Over the medium term, British Land plans to use the site to deliver a multi-story, urban logistics hub.

Simon Carter, CEO, said: ''This acquisition is another example of the strong progress we are making against our strategy to address the chronic shortage of urban logistics space in central London''.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest British Land share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on British Land

Half Year Results (17 November 2021)

Half year underlying profit rose 12.1% to £120m, reflecting a 10% increase in net rental income, to £210m, driven by a reduction in money set aside for debtors and tenant incentives, as covid-related uncertainty eased. 96% of first half rent was collected.

Including the upwards revision of the value of its property portfolio, the group reported a £370m profit after tax, compared to a £730m loss last year.

So far this year, the group's made £501m worth of acquisitions. Several logistics purchases mean Urban Logistics now accounts for 4% of the Retail & Fulfilment portfolio.

The Board proposed a 10.32p per share interim dividend.

Net rental income for Retail & Fulfilment rose from £82m to £113m, with occupancy levels at 95.9%. Footfall in the retail estate was 89% of pre-pandemic levels, led by traffic at retail parks. A 7.1% increase in the value of the group's Retail parks portfolio helped the overall value of Retail & Fulfilment rise 2.7% to £2.9bn.

The group's average lease length increased to 6 years from 5.3 years, reflecting a significant jump in the duration of Campuses leases and a slight decline in Retail and fulfilment lease lengths.

British Land's loan-to-value ratio, which measures the group's debt against the value of its assets, rose to 33.4% from 32%.

Underlying net debt as at 30 September increased to £3.3bn, from £2.9bn at the end of March. Operating cash flow rose from £62m to £107m, reflecting improved profits.

British Land key facts Price/book ratio: 0.85

Ten year average Price/book ratio: 0.79

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about British Land shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.