Rightmove - strong end to the year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 5% to £304.9m compared to 2019. Compared to 2020, revenue's up 48% because of the discounts handed to estate agents during the pandemic.

Underlying operating profit was also up 5% on 2019, reaching £231m.

The group expects housing market activity to normalise. Rightmove clarified it's "not materially impacted by the property market cycle other than in the most extreme circumstances". The housing supply shortage seen in the last year has reduced the number of new estate agents.

A final dividend of 4.8p was announced, taking the total payment to 7.8p.

The shares rose 3.6% following the announcement.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Rightmove

Full year results (figures compared to pre-pandemic levels)

Total revenue growth was held back by a 10% reduction in revenue from New Home developments, who saw such heightened demand, they didn't need to advertise as heavily.

This was offset by an increase in the biggest segment, Agency, where revenue was up 7% to £224.5m. That reflected increased use of digital products by agents, as well as price increases. Average revenue per agent (ARPA) rose 12% to £1,155, while agency numbers remained broadly flat.

Other revenue reached £30.4m, up 24%, reflecting demand for Data Services products, Surveyor Comparable Tool and other additional products.

Operating margins remained flat at 74%, but this was higher than 2020's 66%.

Rightmove generated free cash flow of £194.3m, and had net cash of £43.0m.

Rightmove key facts Price/earnings ratio: 25.8

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 26.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Rightmove shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.