Snap - revenue and profits rise

Snap announced fourth quarter results on the 3 February. Revenue rose 42% to $1.3bn driven by growth across all geographies. Other Income, which includes things like currency gains and investing activities, more than doubled, helping net profit rise to $22.5m, up from a $113.1m loss last year.

First quarter revenue is expected to be between $1.0bn and $1.1bn while underlying cash profits are seen breaking even.

The shares rose 59.2% in after-hours trading.

Fourth Quarter Results

Snap had 319m Daily Active Users (DAUs) in the fourth quarter, a 20% year-on-year increase. That was driven by 41% growth in Rest of World to 140m DAUs as well as an uptick in North America and Europe.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 18% to $4.06, with 33% growth in both North America and Europe held back by a 1% uptick in Rest of World.

Free cash flow was $161.0m, up from an outflow of $69.0m last year. The group spent $134.3m on acquisition costs during the quarter, $7.7m on strategic investments and share-based compensation was $297.6m.

The group had a net cash position of $1.4bn at the end of the quarter, up from $862.4m last year.

