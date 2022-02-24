WPP - organic growth and profits return

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Net revenue rose 12.1% to £10.4bn on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, representing the group's fastest organic growth in two decades. Operating profit reached £1.2bn, up from a loss of £2.3bn.

The group hit its 2023 revenue target two years ahead of plan. Looking ahead to the new financial year, WPP expects LFL net revenue growth of 5%.

A final dividend of 18.7p was announced.

The shares fell 7.4% following the announcement.

Full year results

WPP has been boosted by favourable advertising market conditions. It said pent-up saving increased consumption, as there was a stronger-than-expected economic recovery. There has been especially strong demand for digital advertising. Global ad spending rose 22.5% in 2021, ahead of predictions for 12.3%.

In North America, LFL net revenue rose 9.7% to £3.8bn, and rose over 5% on a pre-pandemic basis. There was a strong performance across the USA thanks to GroupM, VMLY&R and Hogarth.

It was similar in the UK, where net LFL rose 15% to £1.4bn. Western Continental Europe LFL revenue was up 14.5% at £2.2bn, while the remaining regions were also up double digits.

From a business perspective, all agency types did well. Global Integrated Agencies, which includes GroupM and is the biggest division, saw operating profit rise to £1.2bn from £1.1bn.

Free cash flow was broadly flat at £1.3bn, while average underlying net debt for the year was £1.6bn, down from £2.3bn.

WPP Key facts Price/earnings ratio: 13.2

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 12.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

