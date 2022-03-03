Entain - online gaming boosts profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year net gaming revenue (NGR) grew 8%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates, to £3.9bn. That came as Retail volumes recovered to over 90% of pre-covid levels, and online posted its ninth successive year of double-digit growth.

Higher costs meant underlying cash profits (EBITDA) grew more slowly than sales, at 5% to £881.7m. That was at the top end of guidance.

In 2022, the group sees ''retail heading towards pre-Covid levels and online performing inline with expectations against tough prior year comparables.''

The board has not proposed a final dividend.

The shares rose 4.3% in early trading.

Full Year Results (constant currency)

Online net gaming revenue (NGR) grew 13% to £3.1bn, reflecting strong growth in all key markets except Germany and the Netherlands where regulatory changes are impacting the market. Sport wagers increased 21% to £14.2bn, with sport margins steady at 12.7%. Despite a 15% increase in operating costs, reflecting acquisitions and inflation, underlying cash profits grew 12% to £899.0m.

In Retail, NGR fell 7% to £791.1m as lockdowns continued to impact trading, especially in the first half. Sport wagers fell 9% to £2.3bn but NGR from machines grew 12% as ''in-person gaming experience is difficult to replicate online''. A 2% improvement in operating costs was more than offset by the fall in NGR and underlying cash profits fell 32% to £66.9m, largely because of the higher number of fixed costs in physical retail.

BetMGM, the group's joint venture in the US with MGM Resorts, reported NGR up nearly 5 times to $850m. In the fourth quarter, the group's market share across sports betting and iGaming rose to 23% within the states where it operates. It's now live in 21 markets, reaching 37% of the US adult population. The group's expecting the joint venture to deliver revenue over $1.3bn in 2022 and reach positive cash profits in 2023. Losses associated with BetMGM totalled £161.9m for the year, in line with expectations.

Entain had a free cash outflow of £137.7m compared to an inflow of £451.2m the prior year. That was largely down to the investment in BetMGM and the acquisitions of Enlabs, Bet.pt, Impala and UNIKRN - without which underlying cash flow was £537.3m.

Net debt at the end of the period, including leases, was £2.1bn or 2.4 times cash profits. That was up from £1.8bn the previous year, largely due to lower cash and cash equivalents.

Entain key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.7

10 year Average Price/Earnings ratio 12.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

