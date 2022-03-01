Intertek - profits ahead of expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Intertek reported full-year revenue of £2.8bn, with like-for-like (LFL) growth of 5.6%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates all three divisions grew. Underlying operating profit rose 15.4% to £474m, ahead of market expectations.

Looking to 2022, the group expects to deliver ''robust LFL growth at constant currencies with margin progression year on year and a strong free cash flow performance.''

The board will be proposing a final dividend of 71.6p, in line with the previous year.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results (constant exchange rates)

The largest division, Products, reported a 9.1% increase in revenue to £1.8bn, with LFL sales up 7.6%. Underlying operating profit grew 18.0% to £399.7m. The division saw LFL revenue growth across all segments except Transportation Technology, which registered a low single digit decline. That came following a slow start to the year as demand for testing in Western Europe and North America dropped.

Trade posted a 2.8% rise in revenue to £575.4m, with LFL sales up 3.0%. Underlying operating profit grew 17.3% to £51.6m. Both Caleb Brett and Government and Trade Services saw low-single digit LFL sales growth, with AgriWorld the standout performer posting double-digit growth.

In Resources, revenue grew 1.6% to £455.6m, with LFL sales up 1.7%. However, margins were down 1.2 percentage points which meant underlying operating profit fell 18.7% to £22.6m. LFL sales grew in Opex Maintentance and Mineral, but Capex Inspection services declined over the year.

Free cash flow came in at £401.8m, down 7.8% on the previous year due to changes in working capital. Net debt (excluding leases) stood at £733.3m, an increase of £313.4m primarily related to the acquisition on SAI in September 2021.

Intertek key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 24.7

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 22.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

