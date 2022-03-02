Vistry - profits up as demand remains

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year underlying revenue grew 32% to £2.7bn, reflecting increased demand across Housebuilding and Partnerships. Underlying operating profits more than doubled to £368.4m, as margins recovered from a tough 2020 which was heavily impacted by lockdowns.

Following a positive start to 2022, and despite expected cost inflation of around 6% this year, the group believes it is ''well positioned to deliver a significant step up in profits and returns in 2022''.

The board is proposing a final dividend of 40p, bringing the total up to 60p for 2021.

The shares rose 1.7% following the announcement.

Our view

Vistry key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.96

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.18

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Trading details

The group's private sales rate increased by 43% to 0.76 per outlet per week, reflecting a focus on mid-range homes. Total completions, including partner delivery, rose from 8,954 to 11,080.

Vistry's forward sales as of 25 February totalled £3.0bn, up 15% from March last year.

11,798 new plots were added to the landbank with 7,721 plots added to the strategic pipeline, taking the totals to 42,770 and 40,000 respectively.

In Housebuilding, underlying revenue grew 39% to £1.8bn as completions increased 41% to 6,551 units. 21% of these were buyers under the revised Help to Buy scheme, down from 36% last year. The average selling price remained stable year-on-year at £305,000, as affordable homes made up a larger percentage of overall sales. An average of 143 sites were active, expected to be similar for 2022. Underlying operating profit for the division more than doubled to £305m.

Partnerships saw underlying revenue rise 19% to £864m. Mixed tenure completions rose 41% to 2,088 units with an average selling price of £236,700, up from £203,900. The increase in sales from higher margin mixed tenure developments meant underlying operating margins increased 64% to £80.0m. The division operated from an average of 33 mixed tenure sites, expecting that to increase to around 40 in 2022.

The group had a net cash position of £234.4m at the end of the period, up from £37.9m last year. Vistry's targeting an average month end net debt position around £100m, an improvement from £120m last year. Land creditors increased to £414.2m, up from £323.2m.

£25.2m has been set aside to cover potential fire safety costs due to cladding issues, with a charge of £5.7m taken in the last year.

The group said ''There was some easing of the supply chain towards the end of the year which has continued into the start of 2022, and overall cost inflation was more than offset by the benefit from sales price increases in the year.''

