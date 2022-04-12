easyJet - first half losses better than expected despite Omicron

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet's plans to reach near pre-pandemic capacity by the summer are unchanged. The group also said first half losses of £535 - £565m have reduced compared to last year and were better than expected.

Johan Lundgren, CEO, said: "Since travel restrictions were removed, easyJet has seen a strong recovery in trading which has been sustained, resulting in a positive outlook for Easter and beyond, with daily booking volumes for summer currently tracking ahead of those at the same time in FY19."

The shares were down 1.5% following the announcement.

First Half Trading Statement

The group's strong trading partly reflects positive ancillary revenue, with revenue per seat sold rising 57% to £19.56.

In the second quarter, easyJet flew 67% of pre-pandemic capacity - in line with expectations. In the same period, planes were 78% full because of the effects of Omicron. In Q3, capacity is expected to reach 90% of 2019 levels.

Passenger numbers rose significantly in Q2 from 1.2m last year, to 11.5m.

The group highlighted 64% of its fuel for the second half is hedged, which means it is less exposed to the current elevated price.

easyJet also highlighted it has very little exposure to Eastern Europe, and expects little to no impact from the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

The group's sold and is leasing back ten aircrafts, generating gross cash proceeds of $120m. As at the end of March, there was net debt of £0.6m, down from £0.9m.

