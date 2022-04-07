Entain - return of Retail boosts sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Entain reported a 34% increase in first quarter Group Net Gaming Revenue (NGR), ignoring the effect of currency fluctuations. The return of customers to stores helped Retail return to within 5-10% of pre-covid levels. That helped offset a drop in Online NGR, as the division lapped exceptional demand the previous year.

BetMGM, the joint venture in the US, is now live in 23 markets and remains on track to deliver positive cash profits (EBITDA) in 2023.

CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen, said: ''Given the strength and continuing momentum of our underlying business, coupled with our proven ability to grow both organically and through M&A, we remain confident in our financial performance for FY22 and beyond.''

The shares were down 1.2% in early trading.

Our view

Trading Statement (all figures at constant currency)

Online Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) was down 6%. That reflected lower volumes in Sports, with wagers down 4%, and a drop of 9% in Gaming. These were expected declines, as some of last year's demand returned to stores. Over a 3-year basis, online NGR has grown at an annualised rate of 14% per year.

Retail benefitted from the reopening of stores reduced restrictions, with performance within touching distance of pre-covid levels despite a smaller store estate. The group had an average of 4,333 shops during the period, compared to 4,662 the previous year.

BetMGM remains the second largest operator in the US with a 24% market share in areas it operates. The business boasts number one status for iGaming, with a 29% market share.

The group completed on 3 acquisitions over the period, Avid Gaming, Klondaika and Totolotek give exposure to Canada, Latvia and Poland.

Entain key facts Price/earnings ratio: 19.0

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 12.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

