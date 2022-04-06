Imperial Brands - trading in line with guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Imperial Brands is on track to deliver full-year net revenue growth of 0-1%, adjusting for currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, underlying operating profit is expected to grow around 1%.

Overall market share grew in the five core markets. Gains in the US, UK and Australia offset losses in Germany and Spain. The group was able to maintain "strong pricing discipline" over the period, with tobacco volumes trending in line with expectations.

Next Generation Product (NGP) trials continue, with consumers reacting positively to the Pulze heated tobacco system in Greece and the Czech Republic, and blu vapour products in the US. First-half NGP revenue is expected to be slightly ahead of the previous period.

We're expecting to hear more details in the half-year results announced on 17 May 2022.

The shares were up 1.9% in early trading.

Trading Update (adjusted for currency fluctuations)

First-half group revenue is expected to come in broadly flat. Weaker tobacco performance in Europe, driven by the return of pre-covid purchasing patterns as international travel picked up, was offset by growth in other regions. The group expects European revenue to benefit from increased prices in the second half of the year.

Reduced losses from the NGP division mean underlying operating profits are expected to growth by around 2% at the half-year mark. Tobacco performance, as expected, should be weighted toward the second half. First-half tobacco operating profit will be broadly flat on last year, as higher investment offsets reduced US litigation costs.

The group expects underlying net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) to improve from 2.6x to 2.4x at the half-year, with further improvement coming at the full-year.

Imperial Brands key facts Price/earnings ratio: 6.4

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 10.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 9.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

