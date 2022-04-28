Smith & Nephew-revenue rises as procedures pick up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter underlying revenue rose 5.9% to $1.3m ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This reflected growth across all segments, with Sports Management & ENT and Advanced Wound Management leading the way.

The group continues to expect underlying revenue growth of 4-5% for the full year, with growth weighted toward the second half. Full year profit margins are still expected to grow by 0.5%.

Shares were up 2.4% following the announcement.

Our view

First Quarter Results (underlying)

A recovery in elective surgery volumes meant Established Markets revenue rose 4.1% to $1.1bn while double-digit growth in India, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America helped Emerging Markets revenue rise 14.3% to $243m.

Revenue in the Orthopaedics division rose 2.6% to $541m. This reflected a strong recovery in elective surgery volumes which led to a 12.2% increase in Knee Implants. This offset declines across the rest of the segment.

Sports Medicine & Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) benefitted from double digit growth in Sports Medicine Joint Repair and Ear, Nose and Throat as knee repairs and tonsil and adenoid procedures picked up following a lull during covid. This offset a 0.8% decline in Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies. Total revenue for the division rose 8.6% to $396m.

Growth across the board Advanced Wound Management meant revenue rose 8% to $369m.

Price/Earnings ratio: 17.6

10-Year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3%

