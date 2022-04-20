SSE - acquires European wind project

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE has agreed to acquire a 3.9GW portfolio of European wind development projects, from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE). The agreement comes with scope to develop an additional 1GW of solar opportunities.

The deal is valued at €580m and is expected to complete in September 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

SSE Renewables managing director Stephen Wheeler said: "Mainland Europe is an exciting growth market for onshore wind, with clear carbon reduction targets and supportive policies, and the expert management team will complement our sector-leading capabilities perfectly. The project portfolio brings some excellent assets and will provide a real springboard for our expansion plans in Europe across wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen."

At the end of March, the group also increased its Earnings Per Share expectations, to 92 - 97p, from 90p. That reflects a better-than-expected output from renewables.

SSE shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest SSE share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on SSE

Full Year Results (8 February 2022)

Full year earnings per share are expected to be at least 90p, up from previous guidance for 83p, as performance from the flexible thermal and hydro plant offset lower-than-planned renewables output.

The group intends to offer an 81p dividend for the full year, which will be adjusted upward for inflation. This will be reset to 60p in 2024/25 with 5% increases in the following two years.

In the 9 months to 31 December, Renewables output was 1.4TWh, 19% below plan due to a lack of wind and rain in the summer months. Distribution delivered 1TWh more than it did last year during the period and Thermal saw output decline 14%.

The group's on track to spend over £2bn on capital expenditure this year, and net debt is expected to come in around £9bn including the proceeds from the planned disposal of Scotia Gas Networks.

SSE's refreshed its 2030 business goals to reflect progress so far. The group revised its carbon intensity reduction target to 80% from 60% and revised down the number electric vehicles it could support on its networks from 10m to 2m.

SSE key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.60

10-Year Average Price/Book ratio: 3.91

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about SSE shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.