Balfour Beatty - on track to meet full year guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Trading so far this year is in line with expectations and the group continues to expect profit growth in 2022.

In the first four months of the year, Balfour Beatty spent £19m repurchasing shares and expects to complete the £150m buyback programme before the end of the year.

Over the past four months, the group's average monthly net cash position rose to around £800, but this is expected to temper at the full year following the buyback scheme.

Shares fell 1.5% following the announcement

View the latest Balfour Beatty share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Balfour Beatty

Trading Update

At the end of March, the group's order book was down slightly from the £16.1bn seen in December 2021, to £15.6bn. This reflects management's commitment to disciplined bidding to maintain a high-quality order book.

Despite lingering covid restrictions in Hong Kong, Construction Services is trading in line with expectations and is forecast to post 2-3% margins at the full year. In the US, the group's made progress on the Green Line Extension project and management's guiding for full year margins between 1-2%.

In Support Services, revenue in the power, road and rail maintenance business will come in lower after exiting the gas and water sector. However, it's still expected to achieve its 6-8% margin target. The rail business has signed a four-year agreement with Network Rail worth around £120m.

Balfour Beatty key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.0

10-Year Average Price/Earnings: 13.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Balfour Beatty shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.