Mitchells & Butlers - sales marginally up as inflation weighs

First half revenue of £1.2bn reflects a 1.0% increase in like-for-like (LFL) sales compared to pre-pandemic levels. Sales benefited from the reduced rate of VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks, which has now ended. An increase of 6.9% in LFL food sales was accompanied by a similar sized fall in drinks.

Underlying operating profit of £120 was up from a loss of £124m last year. Inflationary pressures from wages, food and energy continue to present a ''major challenge'' to the sector and are expected to impact margins in the short to medium term.

The shares fell 1.0% following the announcement.

Our View

First half results are very much a tale of two quarters. The year started with yet another setback for the pub sector with Omicron restrictions and fears keeping the pints from flowing. Sales returned to growth territory in the second quarter, and that's continued over the last few weeks despite VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks returning to its 20% level.

Overall, the group has a decent portfolio, with brands including O'Neill's, Browns and Miller & Carter. Even though the brands aren't quite in the top tier, they're well diversified across demographics and geographies. That means performance isn't quite as reliant on footfall in any one area. The group's seen a slight improvement in city areas as more consumers have returned to the office but drink sales have remained a struggle.

It's actually the food that has propped up performance, with more expensive orders rather than higher volumes having the greatest impact. That's a slight concern given the cost-of-living crisis arguably hasn't had its full impact on consumer behaviours yet.

There's also the costs, a growing concern for the industry. Utilities, wages and food are expected to push costs 11.5% higher than 2019 levels, with another 6% year-on-year rise expected next year. That's a tricky backdrop to navigate and weighs on margins that are already feeling a pinch.

The group's balance sheet is at least in reasonable shape, partially thanks to tapping investors for a £351m lifeline. And whilst we'd like to see levels down even further, the group's 82% freehold estate means it can stomach more debt than others. Agreements with lenders mean cash won't be making its way back to shareholders until at least January 2023, which should give the balance sheet time to improve further even if capital expenditure rises.

For now, the focus is rightly on helping restore performance to its pre-pandemic levels. Even with a run of uninterrupted trading, it's unclear how long that'll take with several hurdles to overcome in the short term.

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.7

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Total revenue increased from £219m to £1.2bn year-on-year as the hospitality sector benefited from the reopening of sites. The VAT reduction boosted sales by £43m over the period, but the full VAT charge was back in place as of the last week of trading. Following a 1.5% drop in like-for like (LFL) sales over the first quarter, the second saw a 3.8% rise as omicron fears eased.

Volumes declined 10-15%, with sales being driven by premiumisation and increased spend per head.

Free cash flow of £114m was up from an outflow of £165m last year. That helped net debt fall from £2.0bn to £1.7bn, including lease liabilities.

At the end of the period, the total estate was made up of 1,726 sites. 82% of the estate is freehold and 1,641 are directly managed.

