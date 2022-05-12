Rolls Royce - trading in line as air travel recovers

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

A recovery in air travel in Europe and the Americas meant large engine flying hours in the four months to May were 42% higher than last year.

As expected, operating margins in Defence will be lower reflecting a changing mix of products and increased investment. Power Systems cash conversion is also expected to be weaker, as previously guided, due to changes in inventory management to cope with supply chain issues.

The sale of ITP Aero is expected to complete in the first half of this year, and should generate around £2bn which will be used to repay debt.

Trading so far this year has been in line with expectations and guidance remains unchanged.

Shares were up 2.4% following the announcement

Full Year Results

Underlying revenue declined 4% to £10.9bn, as an 11% decline in equipment revenue driven by fewer engine deliveries in Civil Aerospace offset a 7% rise in Services. However, cost saving together with the absence of Covid-related charges meant the group swung from a £2.0 bn underlying operating loss to profits of £414m.

CEO Warren East announced plans to step down at the end of the year and the group is currently looking for a successor.

For 2022, management forecast low-to-mid-single digit revenue growth with operating margins roughly flat. The group expects modestly positive free cash flow, with the bulk coming in the second half of the year.

Revenue in Civil Aerospace fell 10% to £4.5bn, as equipment revenue fell 29% due to fewer engine deliveries. Second half engine flying hours (EFH) rose 57% from 2020 as covid restrictions eased. Service revenue rose 6% as the group caught up on long term service agreements. Restructuring savings together with the increased service revenue helped operating losses narrow from $2.5bn to £172m.

Equipment and service revenue both rose within Defence, bringing the division's total 5% higher to £3.4bn. The group added £2.3bn to its order book, including a $0.5bn contract with the US Department of Defence that's expected to deliver a total of $2.6bn in equipment sales in the future. Operating profits rose 3% to £457m as a shift toward higher-margin spare part sales offset a 28% increase in research and development spend.

Easing covid restrictions helped the Power Systems order book grow £3.3bn as demand outstripped supply. Revenue rose 3% to £2.7bn, driven by a 10% rise in aftermarket services. Operating profits rose 37% to £242m, driven by manufacturing efficiency, higher-margin spare parts sales and increased volumes.

Revenue in New Markets was £2m, coming entirely from Rolls Royce Electrical, which develops electric aircraft. Rising capital expenditure on product development meant the division posted a £70m operating loss.

The group's completed three of its four planned asset sales, with the final largest sale of ITP Aero expected to complete in the first half of 2022. Total proceeds are expected to be around £2bn and will be used to pay down debt.

Free cash outflow for continuing operations was £1.5bn, an improvement from £4.3bn last year. This was largely due to cost saving and higher profits. The outflow meant net debt rose from £3.6bn to £5.1bn.

Rolls Royce key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.60

10 Year Average Price/Sales: 0.97

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.4%

