Polar Capital - profits lower but dividend rises

Profit before tax fell 18% to £62.1m, as an increase in operating costs more than offset a 7.6% increase in total income to £225.7m. Core operating profit, which measures management fees less operating costs, rose 35% to £69.4bn, but performance fee profits fell 78.9% due to last year's exceptionally strong figures.

At the full year, assets under management (AuM) had risen 6% to £22.1bn, with 31% attributable to net inflows and the remaining £867m down to investment performance. Average AuM for the year was up 37% to £22.8bn. That reflected a peak of £25bn in early January, followed by a decline as markets sold off in the 3 months from March.

The second interim dividend will be 32.0p, bringing to the total for the year to 46.0p, a 15% increase.

Shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

AuM for open ended funds (75% of total) saw no change, whilst investment Trusts (20% of total) rose slightly. Segregated mandates, funds run exclusively for a particular client, saw AuM rise £745m to make up 5% of the group's total.

The group continued its pivot away from Technology, with 42% of AuM invested in the sector compared to 49% last year. £1.3bn in net outflows from technology were more than offset by net inflows to sustainable Emerging Markets, Healthcare, alternative Convertible Bond Funds, European Opportunities and newly launched Sustainable Thematic Equities.

The decline in fund performance versus last year meant performance rewards to staff more than halved. However, this was more than offset by rising costs as new teams were added and management fees rose given the increase in AUM.

Lower profits together with the timing of dividend payments meant the group's cash position fell from £136.7m to £121.1m.

Polar Capital key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.7

10-Year Average Price/Earnings: 13.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.6%

