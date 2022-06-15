Whitbread - strong Q1, positive outlook

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter trading was ahead of expectations, as like-for-like (LFL) sales grew 10.8% from pre-pandemic levels. That was driven by market outperformance from Premier Inn UK and a stronger than expected recovery in the German market, following the easing of restrictions.

Costs are expected to rise by £20-£30m in the current year, as the group increases investment in staff, refurbishments, and IT. Despite this, margins in the UK are still expected to rise.

Alison Brittain, CEO, said: ''This impressive Q1 performance together with improved visibility into Q2, gives us increased confidence in delivering a strong first half and remaining ahead of the market for the rest of the year.''

The shares rose 3.5% following the announcement.

Our view

First Quarter Trading Statement (all comparisons against 2019 levels, on LFL basis)

UK sales were 10.8% higher, with accommodation sales growth of 21.3% more than offsetting food & beverage which was 7.6% lower. The group's hoping new menus and marketing can help push food & beverage sales higher over the year. Revenue per available room was up from £36.72 in the previous quarter, to £55.48. Occupancy stood at 82.6% over the period.

In Germany, sales were 12.1% higher with double digit growth across both accommodation and food & beverage. Following the easing of restrictions, occupancy rose to 57.1% with more mature hotels performing ahead of the market. Revenue per available room was up from £14.60 in the previous quarter, to £29.78.

The group has replaced its old £850m line of revolving credit with a new, 5-year facility, worth £775m.

Whitbread key facts Forward price/book ratio: 1.25

Five year average price/book ratio: 1.72

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8%

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.