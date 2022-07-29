Apple - Product sales dip

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter net sales rose 1.9% to $83.0bn, reflecting a small decline in Product sales to $63.4bn, but a 12.1% increase in Services to $19.6bn.

Operating expenses rose 15.1% to $12.8bn, with research and development spend rising over $1bn. Operating profit fell from $24.1bn to $23.1bn.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

View the latest Apple share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Apple

Third Quarter Results

The Americas remain Apple's biggest region, where sales rose 4.5% to $37.5bn. In Europe sales rose from $18.9bn to $19.3bn. Sales were broadly flat in Greater China and declined around $1bn in Japan. Rest of Asia Pacific rose 14% to $6.2bn.

iPhone sales were the only product type to increase trading, rising to $40.7bn from $39.6bn.

CEO Tim Cook said while demand for iPhones is holding up, digital advertising demand is slipping.

The group had net debt of $60.5bn as at the end of the quarter and generated free cash flow of $90.6bn year to date.

Apple key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 24.4

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 16.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.61% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Apple shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.