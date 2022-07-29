IAG - profits return in Q2

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the first half, IAG flew 72.0% of 2019 capacity as travel restrictions continued to ease. As a result, revenue rose from €2.2bn to €9.4bn. There was an underlying operating loss of €467m, though the group did turn a profit in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The group's expecting to turn a profit for the full year. Though, due to challenges at Heathrow, full year capacity targets have been dropped 2 percentage points to 78%.

The shares rose 2.1% following the announcement.

View the latest IAG share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on IAG

Half Year Results

Passenger revenue rose €6.5bn to €7.6bn, reflecting the significant increase in capacity operated. Revenue per available seat returned to 99.7% of 2019 levels. Cargo revenue increased €74m to €843m, whilst other revenue rose by €602m to €904m reflecting the recovery in the Group's non-airline businesses.

The UK and US saw the highest growth, with both regions growing revenue by more than seven times. Spain and Rest of World saw revenues grow in the region of three times.

Iberia and Vueling were the best performing airlines. The Spanish domestic market and routes to Latin America continued to lead the recovery, with demand exceeding 2019 levels last month.

Net debt was down €688m from the start of the period to €11.0bn, reflecting the seasonal benefit on cash of bookings for travel in the second half of the year. There was a free cash inflow of €1.1bn.

IAG key facts Price/book ratio: 9.26

Ten year average price/book ratio: 3.08

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1%

Find out more about IAG shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.