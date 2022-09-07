Barratt Developments - completions back at pre-pandemic levels

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 9.5% to £5.3bn, reflecting a 3.9% increase in completions back to pre-pandemic levels, and improved average selling prices. This helped offset build cost inflation, meaning underlying pre-tax profit rose 14.7% to £1.1bn.

BLooking ahead, Barratt expects house prices to ''moderate'', which together with cost inflation of 9-10% means gross margins are expected to dip slightly. Overall the group said ''market fundamentals remain strong, reflecting the continued imbalance between housing supply and demand''.

A final dividend of 25.7p was announced, taking the full year payment to 36.9p. A £200m share buyback was announced, to be completed by the end of June 2023.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results

Total completions rose to 17,908, of these 746 were joint ventures. Barratt continues to target total home completion growth of 3% to 5% in the new financial year, to between 18,400 and 18,800 homes.

The group's private reservation rate was 0.81 homes per outlet per week, up slightly from last year's 0.78. Average selling prices rose to £300,200, up from £288,000. Within that, private selling prices rose 4.7% to £340,800, while affordable prices were up 8.8% to £159,400.

Barratt is seeing continued inflationary pressure in its skilled labour supply as well as broader input costs. The group has pricing agreements in place for 73% of its material requirements up until December 2022.

Barratt generated free cash flow of £387.7m, and had net cash of £405m, once £733.6m of land creditors are taken into account.

