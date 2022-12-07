Mitchells & Butlers - full year in line, encouraging start to 202

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total revenue was £2.2bn, reflecting 1.1% like-for-like growth over pre-pandemic levels. This echoes the group's most recent guidance.

Underlying operating profit was £240m up from £29m in 2021, which was impacted by covid restrictions. However, inflation-related expenses were up by about £220m against pre-pandemic levels, including a £70m jump in utility costs. This meant profit fell short of the £317m achieved in 2019.

Free cash flow was £121m from a £4m outflow last year. Net debt excluding lease commitments was £1.2bn broadly flat compared to 2021.No dividend was declared.

The first 10 weeks of the current financial year have seen like-for-like sales growth of 6.5%. Mitchells & Butlers expects a full year inflationary cost headwind of £1.8bn, excluding the impact of cost-saving measures.

The shares were up 8.3% following the announcement.

Our View

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 12.7

Ten year average forward earnings/book ratio: 10.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

