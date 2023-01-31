A.G. BARR - sales jump as key brands perform strongly

AG Barr announced in a full-year trading update that revenues jumped roughly 15% on a like-for-like basis, with total sales for the year reaching about £315m. This reflected positive sales momentum throughout the year.

The newly acquired Boost and MOMA businesses are expected to provide further room for growth as they develop both their consumer base and customer distribution.

The group is expecting to deliver a full-year profit performance slightly ahead of current market expectations, with many analysts anticipating pre-tax profits of around £42m.

Looking to next year, despite a backdrop of continued high inflation, the group is anticipating further revenue and profit growth. However, margins are expected to be hit by inflation, as well as the impact of the Boost acquisition.

The shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.

Our view

AG Barr key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.1

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.8%

