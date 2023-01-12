ASOS - revenues fall, full year guidance maintained

ASOS saw revenues drop 4% to £1.3bn during the four months to 31st December. This was broadly in line with expectations as the group faced challenging trading conditions. In the UK, ASOS' largest market, revenues fell from £645m to £591m, reflecting weak consumer sentiment and disruption in the delivery market.

Underlying gross margin was broadly flat at 42.9% year-on-year. This level was maintained due to actions taken on pricing and the reduced use of air freight.

The group's on track to reduce inventory levels by 5% in the first half of the year, with further reductions expected in the second half of the year too.

ASOS continues to expect a loss in the first half of its financial year, driven by headwinds from inflation. However, profitability is expected to resume in the second half of the year and beyond. This has led the group to reiterate its full-year guidance for cash outflow between -£100m to £0.

The shares rose 9% following the announcement.

View the latest ASOS share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

ASOS key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 21.0

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 39.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on ASOS

Find out more about ASOS shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.