Centrica - strong operational performance pushes guidance higher

Matt Britzman | 12 January 2023 | A A A

Centrica expects to deliver full year underlying earnings per share (EPS) above 30p, after what the group described as "strong operational performance" since the last trading update. That marks a significant improvement over the previous guidance range which suggested EPS would come in at a maximum of 26p.

Net cash at the end of the financial year is expected to be above £1bn.

2022 Preliminary Results are due to be released on 16 February 2023.

The shares were up 5.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL View to follow.

Centrica key facts

  • Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.22
  • Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.74
  • Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9%

