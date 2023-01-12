Centrica - strong operational performance pushes guidance higher

Centrica expects to deliver full year underlying earnings per share (EPS) above 30p, after what the group described as "strong operational performance" since the last trading update. That marks a significant improvement over the previous guidance range which suggested EPS would come in at a maximum of 26p.

Net cash at the end of the financial year is expected to be above £1bn.

2022 Preliminary Results are due to be released on 16 February 2023.

The shares were up 5.7% in early trading.

Centrica key facts Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months): 1.22

Ten year average forward price/book ratio: 2.74

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

