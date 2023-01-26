CVS Group - organic growth at upper end of targets

In its half year trading update CVS revealed that revenue had climbed from £273.7m to £296.3. This was underpinned by like-for-like growth of 7.5%, at the upper end of the Group's 4 to 8 percent target range.

Underlying margins on cash profits were 19%, in line with the prior year.

CVS has made six acquisitions so far this financial year, with the total upfront consideration now totalling £26.5m.

Net debt increased from £36.0m to £57.6m over the 6 months to December, driven by the acquisition spend as well as investment in existing sites.

The Group remains mindful of the challenging economic backdrop, but noted that demand for veterinary care remains resilient. CVS is exploring further acquisition opportunities both in the UK and overseas.

The shares were up 5.6% in early trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow

Sign up for updates on CVS Group

Find out more about CVS Group shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.